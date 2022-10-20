Read full article on original website
WSAZ
D.A.R.E. program helping fight against drug abuse in Cabell County schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the first year a Cabell County deputy is teaching the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program in schools throughout the county. Deputy Joseph McQuaid is teaching the 10-week program in seven schools in fifth, seventh and 10th grades. “What I’m finding is, even in...
US News and World Report
129-Year-Old W.Va. Glassmaker Addressing Financial Concerns
MILTON, W.Va. (AP) — While demand for Blenko glass continues to be strong, the 129-year-old Milton glassmaking company is facing some economic challenges. “We have seen significant increases in almost every single chemical used in our glass formulations,” said Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass. “Everything we use in the glassmaking process has gone up. Everything from gloves and janitorial supplies to raw metal for our blowpipes has increased in price.”
Ironton Tribune
Trick or Treat Schedule
Schedule of Trick or Treat times and locations in Lawrence County:. • The businesses of Ironton will be having Trick or Treating from 5:30–7 p.m. • The Lawrence County Courthouse will have safe trick or treat from 5 p.m.–6:30 p.m. Oct. 27. • Coal Grove will hold Trick...
wchstv.com
Ashland man experiencing homelessness shares his story as city seeks solutions
ASHLAND, Ky. (WCHS) — For more than three years, home for Anthony Loughner has been a campsite along the Ohio River in Ashland. "You think I like living on these streets, but I got so used to it," he said. "It doesn’t make a difference anymore because this is all I know."
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
Drop off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child
PORTSMOUTH- As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many families and children are not only giving thanks, but giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. For decades, these small boxes, lovingly packed with toys and other items, have been delivered...
Crews fight fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV. -Crews are on the scene working to contain a fire. Cabell County Dispatch says the fire was reported just before 6:30 a.m. behind Trinity Episcopal Church on 6th Avenue and 11th Street. No word on any injuries associated with this fire, but we will keep you updated.
WSAZ
Huntington’s Safety Town to hold “Safe Trick or Treat” event after pandemic hiatus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Halloween staple for the city of Huntington is coming back in full swing after a 2-year hiatus. Vanessa Hankins and Jeff Sexton stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s in store.
Officials believe someone is setting fires to Huntington homes
UPDATE (4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23): Huntington officials believe someone is setting homes on fire in the city. Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller says that three back houses at a residence on Oney Ave. were on fire when the fire department arrived on the scene. He says that multiple other fires happened in this […]
Four-Wheeler crash on US 52
FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
WSAZ
Jackson fire crews fight forest fire, warn against burning trash
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews in Jackson County, Ohio have been fighting a forest fire for several days. Jackson Fire Chief David Channell says a fire began when someone started burning trash on Thursday evening. The fire spread into the wooded areas of Lick Township near Fairgreens Road. Channell...
Man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS) — According to court documents, Trevor Dean Williams, 35, of Ashland, Kentucky pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Officers reportedly responded to Williams’ Huntington home after a home alarm alerted 911 on May 19, 2022. An officer observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia, which included a […]
sciotopost.com
Loud Music Leads to Fairfield County Warrant Arrest in Southern Ohio
NELSONVILLE – A man who was arguing with neighbors about loud music ended up going to jail. Accoridng to the Nelsonville police department at 07:59 PM Officers responded to E Canal St for a report of trouble between neighbors. The caller reported that their neighbors have been playing loud music all day and when they asked them to turn it down, they became very aggressive and were making verbal threats.
Burning pizza box threatens 4 homes in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The burning of a pizza box sparked a brush fire Friday afternoon in the Ashland area, and the flames were threatening four homes. That is according to the Summit-Ironville Fire Department Chief Chris Porter who tells 13 news that when he got on the scene around 4:45 Friday afternoon on Rebel […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. children's hospitals see increase in RSV cases
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Our region has seen a substantial increase in the number of respiratory syncytial virus cases among young people and the impact is causing issues at area hospitals. Jim Kaufman, president of the West Virginia Hospital Association, reports while they don't have specific numbers, all three...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
4.7 million deadly doses of fentanyl seized in Ohio, Michigan initiative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WCMH) – A 15-week drug initiative in Ohio and Michigan produced seismic results, said the United States Department of Justice in a release. As part of the nationwide One Pill can Kill initiative, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency Detroit Division, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Huntington, WV
The state of West Virginia is nestled in the Appalachian mountain range, and in the outer west portion of the state is Huntington. Originally a railroad hub, Huntington WV has developed into a cultural and stylish community. The city hosts the Tri-State Comic Con every spring, the Rails and Ales...
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
Ohio man flown to West Virginia hospital after car overturns into creek
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man was flown to a hospital after his vehicle overturned into a creek in Meigs County, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that a man was traveling northwest in a Dodge Grand Caravan when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left, struck a guardrail, struck two […]
