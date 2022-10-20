Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
newsantaana.com
Free trick-or-treating event at the MainPlace Mall on Oct. 31
MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the community to a fun-filled Halloween Trick-or-Treating event on Monday, October 31st, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (while supplies last). Which SAUSD School Board candidates will you vote for in November?. During the event, guests are invited...
Tunnel of Terror: SoCal's first haunted car wash
The Tunnel of Terror in Anaheim is a drive-thru car wash turned into a creepy ride for Halloween.
socalthrills.com
Winter Fest OC returns Nov 25 with all New Holiday Magic
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Winter Fest OC, Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun! Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday décor, more than a million lights, and endless opportunities for memory-making.
signalscv.com
Halloween Thrills and Chills
Boo! It’s time for Halloween fun. Put up the spooky spider decorations and cover everything with cobwebs. Then head out and enjoy some thrills and chills at theme parks and other SoCal venues. Bones Gulch. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Museum will host the inaugural Haunted “Bones’ Gulch” Halloween...
oc-breeze.com
Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour returns on Sunday, December 4
Tickets are on sale now for the Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s Holiday Home Tour, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 4. The Club has been organizing this major community fundraiser annually for more than 30 years, but had to take a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
thespellbinder.net
Halloween events happening in Orange County
If you have been waiting for fun and interactive Halloween activities to do during the month of October, you’re in luck. In comparison to previous years, celebrating Halloween has become difficult due to Covid restrictions and the closing of locations. However, this year is an exciting year because there will be many more events taking place in Orange County for everyone to enjoy. Here is a list of events to go to in celebration of Fall and Halloween.
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood Shreds event return Saturday, October 29
The City of Lakewood and EDCO Waste Services are teaming up again to sponsor a FREE shredding event to help you prevent identity theft by securely shredding sensitive documents as well as to safely dispose of unwanted e-waste. On Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, Lakewood residents can...
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
beachcomber.news
Long Beach to Potentially Become an Autism-Certified City
In 2019, the tourism information center VistMesa had been working on a year-long project to help tailor and accommodate travel experiences for individuals with autism and their families. The project would result in the city of Mesa, Arizona becoming the first ever Autism-Certified City (ACC) in the United States. An...
Housekeepers’ Hellish Hotel Horrors: Could A Proposed Irvine Ordinance Protect Maids?
Hotel maids in Irvine say they are working a living nightmare. Each day as they wheel their carts down hallways and enter a room to clean it, they never know what they’ll find. Sometimes it’s an incredibly dirty room. Other times, guests expose themselves. There’s even times when...
Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos
The company will move into a busy shopping area for its newest site
outlooknewspapers.com
MONA Becomes Home to Knott’s Berry Farm History
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from Knott’s Berry Farm. The neon spectacular — defined as an oversized advertising display with neon or lamps in unusual animations — is a double-sided capital K with serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet and was animated to fill with yellow neon row by row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and its Sky Jump parachute thrill ride.
Explore Long Beach’s most haunted places: Today, the Queen Mary
We're rolling out all of our Haunted Long Beach series videos ahead of Sunday's debut of our newest edition: The Bembridge House in Drake Park. The post Explore Long Beach’s most haunted places: Today, the Queen Mary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience
11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
newsantaana.com
A garage fire at a Santa Ana residence was quickly extinguished by firefighters last night
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to knock down a fire in a detached garage in the 600 block of N Golden Circle Dr. at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Thanks to the quick extinguishment, the fire was contained to the original unit. No injuries reported, and the...
localemagazine.com
Get Thrifty With It! Here Are 5 Tips for Your Next Thrifting Spree at Goodwill of OC
Influencer and Sustainable Stylist, Rachel Bennet, Shares Her Thrifting Tips. Influencer and thrift-aholic Rachel Bennett spends her days prancing through Newport Beach with an americano in hand, producing content for her Instagram and combing through every local thrift shop in OC. An OC native, Bennett’s love of thrifting started many years ago when her grandmother would take her to thrift stores and teach her how to hunt for the best deals. One of her favorite go-to spots in Orange County is Goodwill of OC—a nonprofit organization that helps people facing barriers find their own pathway to employment and greater independence. But before you go and hit the racks, here are Bennett’s tips on how to find gems while thrifting.
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for October 16 through October 22
Top Ten Stories for October 16 through October 22 include skeletal remains, supportive housing, and emergency mass notification. Top Ten Stories for October 16 through October 22 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of the...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
