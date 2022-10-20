Read full article on original website
Wizards, fairies take over the Great Overland Station
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun between Oct. 22- 23 at the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St. It is a festival where attendees are encouraged to imagine a renaissance fair and carnival...
Salute Our Heroes: 88-year old brings back to life what was once forgotten
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At 88 years old, the value of hard work isn’t lost on Bill Klenklen. After more than 2-decades of cleanup, he’s got a lot to show for it. “In 3-years I probably pulled out, I’m going to say 350 stumps and possibly cut 50 or 60 under the ground,” said Klenklen.
Washburn University hosts Homecoming 2022 Parade
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Ichabod’s past and present geared up and lined the streets all around campus for the 2022 Homecoming parade. “I think it’s also important that allowing them to see everything we’ve been working on this year as well has been a huge success,” said Liz Duvall, this year’s homecoming chair. “I think it’s important for the community here in Topeka, I think it’s good for the students.”
Washburn recognizes top students in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Top students in the area took the stage Monday night at Washburn University. The University invited the top 10 percent of students from each high school in Shawnee County to White Concert Hall as part of its Shawnee County Honors Scholars Program. Those students were individually introduced by their respective principals and handed a medal and certificate distinguishing their accomplishment.
The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate two years ago. Zuri has taken on a distinctive look by growing out a mane despite being a female lion. Zookeepers explained the occurrence back in August -- on World Lion Day, saying that after their male lion Avus died. Zuri’s hormones changed to start producing more testosterone in her body -- resulting in the mane.
Washburn’s James Letcher Jr. named OAOW
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The wide receiver/return specialist adds another honor to his resume and he broke a record over the weekend. Letcher was named the MIAA Offensive Athlete of the Week. This is Letcher’s second MIAA Player of the Week honor in his career while also earning a special teams player of the week honor in 2021.
Need help for a happy holiday? Christmas Bureau applications start this week in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People needing a helping hand this holiday season can start applying this week for the United Way of Greater Topeka’s Christmas Bureau. The annual event connects people in Shawnee County who need assistance with adopters, who are encouraged to provide a holiday meal and gifts.
Topeka newlywed couple loses pet in fire while out of town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Joseph and Winter Lemery received a text message on their way home from St. Louis Sunday night saying their building at The Pines was on fire. They arrived home to find their apartment ruined. “I thought it might be some damage in the kitchen and that everything...
Events aims to connect seniors with community resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we get older, it can be tougher to navigate all that goes along with an illness or injury - and the recovery process. Topeka Area Continuity of Care aims to help. Hayley Young, TACC board member and PACE Center Administrator at Midland Care, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss TACC’s upcoming fall Senior Resource Fair.
Washburn Rural volleyball earns sixth straight state berth
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural volleyball hosted its 6A sub-state tournament on Saturday, and dominated its way en route to its sixth straight state berth. The Junior Blues took down Manhattan in straight sets in the final round. Their two sweeps in the tournament advanced them to a 40-1 record on the season.
Washburn Rural’s Easton Bradstreet taking senior season in stride despite injuries in past
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A senior season to remember for Easton Bradstreet who is also chasing history. Bradstreet is having one magnificent season for the Junior Blues. Bradstreet knew he had a big role this year after losing a big senior class last year. “I just know that, this year...
Helping Hands Humane Society hosts ‘Bone Appetit’ fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Helping Hands Humane Society (HHHS) of Topeka held their biggest fundraiser of the year, “Bone Appetit”, at Prairie Band Casino and Resort. The event included a dinner, gala, awards ceremony, a live and silent auction. All proceeds for the auctions were made to the Helping Hands Humane Society of Topeka.
Regional cross country roundup for boys and girls
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over the weekend, regional boys and girls cross country took place and here are the results. Washburn Rural’s Easton Dial, Davin Johnson and Grayson Fink took second, fifth and ninth. Manhattan’s Andrei Mazin and Kolby Grogg took fourth and eighth. Washburn Rural took second...
City of Topeka welcomes ‘Scoop Dawg’ during snow plow dry run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed its newest snow plow ‘Scoop Dawg’ during its annual dry run. The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Oct. 24, Public Works staff brought out the snow plows to practice for the upcoming winter season. All new employees who will be operating plows this season practiced looking for obstacles and curbs, as well as familiarizing themselves with the zones.
ESU, Washburn women’s soccer gear up for playoff run
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The playoff bracket is set for Emporia State along with Washburn. ESU is the No. 2 seed and finished the year 9-5-4 with a 7-1-3 conference record. They will host No. 7 Northeastern State at 2:00 p.m. As for No. 6 Washburn, they ended the...
2 taken to hospital after head-on collision in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital after a head-on collision in Manhattan over the weekend and a driver from Overland Park was issued a citation for the crash. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22,...
Topeka fire crews called Monday morning to Stormont Vail Events Center
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were called twice on Monday morning to the Stormont Vail Events Center in central Topeka, but no blaze or smoke was reported either time. The first call indicated smoke was present in a portion of the west side of the Events Center, near S.W. 19th and Western.
Eight people sent to hospital after elevator fails in downtown Emporia
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Schmidt, eight people were taken to the hospital on Saturday afternoon after an elevator failed in downtown Emporia. Chief Schmidt said emergency responders were called to an apartment building at 504 1/2 Commercial St., at around 12:46 pm. All...
Manhattan teen arrested after student punched in the face, tackled
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen was arrested after she allegedly punched another student in the face and tackled her at school. The Riley Co. Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Friday, Oct. 21, officials were called to Manhattan High School with reports of a fight. When officials...
Election 2022: Tobias Schlingensiepen, (D) KS House Dist. 55
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All the Kansas House seats are on the ballot this November. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates in some of the contested races to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. The election will mean some new faces for the...
