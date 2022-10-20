ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolinians take part in earthquake preparedness drill

By Jason Raven
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zWd7_0igvw6Mv00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — State emergency management officials said South Carolina is one of the most seismically active states on the eastern seaboard. So you should be prepared for a major earthquake just in case.

Thousands of South Carolinians registered to take part in the Great Shakeout drill Thursday morning.

When the clock struck 10:20 a.m., dozens of people at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center did three things: drop, cover and hold on.

“We want everyone to know what to do when the ground starts shaking violently,” said Derrec Becker, Chief of Public Information & External Affairs for the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Taking these steps indoors protects you from any objects above you that may fall.

Officials said during a major earthquake you have seconds to react.

Earthquakes have been in the public spotlight in South Carolina due to a swarm reported in Kershaw County. Since last December, there have been dozens of low-magnitude earthquakes reported. Officials said they have not caused any serious damage or injuries.

This week, emergency management officials released a new earthquake preparedness resource.

South Carolina has experienced a devastating earthquake before, in 1886.

Officials said the Aug. 31, 1886 earthquake which struck in the Summerville/Charleston area is the largest event to have occurred in the southeastern U.S. and the most destructive, killing 60 people.

Becker said there’s no way to predict when an earthquake could happen, so South Carolinians should be ready just in case.

Comments / 0

Related
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia

ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Nine years after the hospital closed in the southwest Georgia town of Arlington, the worry about health care lurks. Health insurance premiums are high, many residents report poor health and there’s no guarantee Calhoun County’s sole ambulance will arrive promptly if it’s taking a patient to a distant hospital. “If it’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Early votes in Georgia, nation could signal high ’22 turnout

ATLANTA (AP) — Early voting is going gangbusters in Georgia in the opening days of midterm balloting, fueling a new round of partisan jousting over Republicans’ overhaul of election procedures after Democrats’ 2020 victories in the state. Through Sunday, about 838,000 Georgians had cast their ballots, most of them in person at advance voting sites, the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

GDOT to close lanes on I-16, I-95 for improvement project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will close multiple interstate lanes this week to continue working on the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. Officials say the lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange.  Starting Monday, […]
GEORGIA STATE
coladaily.com

Surprise proposal thrills crowd at South Carolina State Fair

Magic happens every year at the South Carolina State Fair, but several hundred of those in attendance Saturday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment that was not part of the usual shows. At the end of the 4:30 performance of the Circus at the Fair, Steven Murray of Greenwood...
GREENWOOD, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What is your favourite comfort food? If you usually go for burgers and fries, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never visited them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy