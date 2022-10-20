ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah County, VA

rewind1051.com

One dead in Harrisonburg shooting

One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case

A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO investigate a possible abduction

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say

FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
ASHBURN, VA
WTOP

Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg

A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores. Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry...
LEESBURG, VA
Tracy Leicher

Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby Towns

LURAY, Va – Whether you're just visiting our beautiful area, or are lucky enough to live here year-round, there's plenty to do and see before the month of November arrives!. Join the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8pm for some spook-tacular fun! They are having a FREE Red Ribbon Rave at Hawksbill Recreation Park. Teens are invited to socialize, dance and play games. And while teens are having fun, parents are invited to join PACA for its “Hidden in Plain Sight” program, to learn about new drug trends and how they are concealed. This is vital information for all parents to have, for keeping their kiddos healthy and safe! To learn more, donate or get involved with PACA’s mission and events, call (540) 742-9386, visit their web site, https://pagecoalition.org, or follow them on Facebook @Pageallianceforcommunityaction.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye

BASYE, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The woman has been found safe as of Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m. according to reports. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two people, one of whom is believed to have been abducted from a Basye home Wednesday morning. According to...
BASYE, VA
theriver953.com

W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
theriver953.com

WPD has a new Chief and promote personnel

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) held their annual promotions ceremony at Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial Building Oct. 21. First the swearing in of the first female Police Chief in the Department’s 200 year history took place. Amanda Behan took the oath of Office at 2:30 p.m. after...
WINCHESTER, VA

