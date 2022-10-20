Read full article on original website
rewind1051.com
One dead in Harrisonburg shooting
One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
WHSV
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
Two killed, 1 injured in crash in Frederick County
According to Virginia State Police, at 10:50 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with three people inside was heading south on Back Mountain Road near Mountain Falls Boulevard when it crossed into the opposite lane and ran off the left side of the road.
NBC 29 News
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
Prince William Police looking for Metro PCS armed robbery suspect
It was determined that an unknown man went into the store, walked up to the service counter and took out a gun. He then demanded money from the registers and left in a white four-door sedan with cash.
cbs19news
Eyewitness describes shooting on Downtown Mall that killed one, injured two
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "We saw a guy very casually, take out his gun and just start firing away, right there in the restaurant, literally right in front of our table," an anonymous witness said. Charlottesville police responded to Lucky Blue's Bar at 1 a.m Sunday morning to shots...
wmra.org
Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case
A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
theriver953.com
SCSO investigate a possible abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced that they are on the look out for a possible abduction suspect and victim. Around 10 a.m. Oct. 19 Authorities responded to the report of an abduction in the 2800 block of Fairway Drive in Basye Virginia. The initial report indicates that April...
WJLA
Man breaks into Fairfax bedroom, abducts person & forces them into car, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An Ashburn man is in custody after police said he abducted someone after forcing his way into their bedroom. Michael Morel, 35, forced open a window to the victim's bedroom before then forcing the victim to leave with him in a vehicle, the City of Fairfax Police Department said. After stopping at a convenience store located in Fairfax County, the victim was able to free themselves from the vehicle and run into a store seeking help, police added,
WTOP
Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg
A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores. Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
WHSV
Donuts with a Deputy happening Saturday with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s fifth annual Donut with a Deputy is happening Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clymore Elementary School. People of all ages can get to know the deputies from the Augusta county Sheriff’s Office. “It allows the community to...
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby Towns
LURAY, Va – Whether you're just visiting our beautiful area, or are lucky enough to live here year-round, there's plenty to do and see before the month of November arrives!. Join the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8pm for some spook-tacular fun! They are having a FREE Red Ribbon Rave at Hawksbill Recreation Park. Teens are invited to socialize, dance and play games. And while teens are having fun, parents are invited to join PACA for its “Hidden in Plain Sight” program, to learn about new drug trends and how they are concealed. This is vital information for all parents to have, for keeping their kiddos healthy and safe! To learn more, donate or get involved with PACA’s mission and events, call (540) 742-9386, visit their web site, https://pagecoalition.org, or follow them on Facebook @Pageallianceforcommunityaction.
WHSV
Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye
BASYE, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The woman has been found safe as of Oct. 20, 1:30 p.m. according to reports. The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two people, one of whom is believed to have been abducted from a Basye home Wednesday morning. According to...
theriver953.com
W.Va. high speed chase runs through 2 counties
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office released more information on a high speed chase that ran through two counties in West Virginia. The report comes from Metro News out of West Virginia. The driver of a black Infiniti refused to stop when Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies attempted to pull...
theriver953.com
WPD has a new Chief and promote personnel
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) held their annual promotions ceremony at Jim Barnett Park’s War Memorial Building Oct. 21. First the swearing in of the first female Police Chief in the Department’s 200 year history took place. Amanda Behan took the oath of Office at 2:30 p.m. after...
17-year-old shot multiple times in Prince William — Police K-9, helicopter couldn’t find runaway suspects
Prince William County Police Department is searching for suspects wanted in connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the Woodbridge area.
Prince William County police looking for suspects who reportedly shot at 17-year-old’s car
The Prince William County Police Department is looking for two suspects after they reportedly shot at the car of a 17-year-old victim on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Washington
‘Senseless': Virginia Man Charged With Killing 3 Family Members, Tenant in Woodbridge Home
A 24-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Woodbridge home and killing three members of a family — a recently married couple and the wife's 19-year-old daughter — and their roommate. David Nathaniel Maine, of Woodbridge, also lived with the victims. He...
