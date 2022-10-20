Skeletal remains found in Miramar Beach woods

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a man found skeletal remains while clearing a wooded area in Miramar Beach, according to a WCSO news release.

WCSO responded to the scene at Leeward Drive. Deputies and investigators began searching the area and found what they believe are human bone fragments that appear “to have been in the area for a long period of time.”

WCSO said the Medical Examiner’s Office and WCSO Crime Scene Technicians also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

