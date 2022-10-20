ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by motorcycle in Egger Highlands

By Karen Kucher
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing a street in the Egger Highlands area on Wednesday night, San Diego police said.

The man was crossing north to south on Palm Avenue near 16th Street when he was struck as the rider headed west on Palm around 10:30 p.m. The rider had a green light and the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian, a man in his mid-30s, suffered broken bones and a cut near his eye and was taken to the hospital, where doctors said his injuries were considered life-threatening, police said.

After striking the pedestrian, the 54-year-old motorcyclist ran into the curb of the center island, was thrown off his bike and slid under a fence. He suffered abrasions, a broken arm and a broken leg and also was transported to the hospital, police said.

Police do not believe the rider was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

