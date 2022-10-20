ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Letter: Nikki Torres is the clear choice for the 15th District

To the editor — It is our responsibility to honor the voting process by doing appropriate research on the candidates before simply marking our ballots. Choices have consequences, especially at the state and local levels. Central Washington needs elected officials that have a deep understanding of our agricultural needs....
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington

When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
