Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
fox32chicago.com
If you're feeling unlucky, head to the 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago
Some good scares are available through early November in Schiller Park. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago has actors ready to get your pulse pounding. Tim McGill took a quick partial tour on Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Pilsen hot dog restaurant shut down over mural is now back open
CHICAGO - A Pilsen hot dog restaurant that was shut down over a mural on its building is now back open. Memo's was shut down after the city said the mural on the side of its building violated municipal codes. The city said the artwork constituted an advertisement which needs...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with stabbing man to death inside West Side residence
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is charged with fatally stabbing a man on Chicago's West Side Sunday night. Keshia Golden, 33, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to police, Golden was in a fight with a 30-year-old man inside a residence in the 5100 block...
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
Man shot outside apartment building in Chicago's South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot outside an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 41, was near the courtyard of an apartment complex around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in fair condition. There are no suspects...
cwbchicago.com
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by the now-deleted @Ryan_Chicago_ account,...
A Chicago Man Quietly Left Behind $11 Million — The Largest Unclaimed Estate In American History
GAGE PARK — It turns out it’s not just in the movies that you can get a huge inheritance from that uncle you never knew about. A Gage Park man’s $11 million estate is being split among 119 relatives — many as far away as Europe — after a company unraveled his accounts and family tree. What’s yet to be uncovered is the mystery of how the man made his millions.
Man stabbed to death in home on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was fatally stabbed in a home in Chicago's South Austin Sunday morning. Police say a 30-year-old man was stabbed during a fight at a residence in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with one...
cwbchicago.com
At least 10 armed robberies reported overnight in Humboldt Park, Logan Square; ‘They do this every Saturday’
Chicago police are investigating a wave of robberies, some of which were violent, that occurred after midnight Sunday in Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and West Town. The number of robbery crews involved in the spree is unknown. It all began around 2 a.m., when three or four men fought with...
fox32chicago.com
Workers at Glenview Starbucks plan to unionize
Workers at a Glenview Starbucks announced plans to unionize. They represent the store located at Willow and Pfingsten.
fox32chicago.com
Survivors recall doomed United Flight 553 as anniversary of Chicago crash draws near: 'Like a bomb exploded'
CHICAGO - Early December will mark the 50th anniversary of the crash of United Airlines Flight 553, which slammed into a residential neighborhood just south of Midway Airport. A survivor of one of Chicago's worst aviation disasters is reliving the nightmare. Forty-five people died, including the wife of a key...
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers take vehicle in the Loop, escape after crashing into cop car near Chinatown
Two men carjacked a driver who was sitting in his vehicle outside a Loop hotel overnight, then sped away from Chicago cops who tried to pull them over near Chinatown, according to Chicago police records. The victim, 38, was sitting inside his Nissan Altima in the 100 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
PAWS hosts 8th annual 'Angels with Tails' cat and dog adoption event in Chicago's Roscoe Village
About three dozen dogs and cats were placed in 24 storefronts in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood, so that potential pet parents could walk along and check them out. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/paws-hosts-8th-annual-angels-with-tails-cat-and-dog-adoption-event-in-chicagos-roscoe-village.
Eater
Explore a Local Barbecue Juggernaut’s Expansive Outpost Along the Chicago River
Over two years, D’Andre Carter has transformed his barbecue business Soul & Smoke from a fledgling suburban food truck to one of the most sought-after spots in the city for tender spare ribs, juicy pulled pork, and smoky rib tips. That evolution reached new heights in June when Carter unveiled a new dine-in outpost at Rockwell on the River — an expansive event space that also houses Metropolitan Brewing, Judson & Moore distillery, and Metropolis Coffee Co. at 3057 N. Rockwell Street.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, […]
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
fox32chicago.com
Over 50 shot, including 5 at drag racing incident, in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - Chicago’s gun violence erupted into another bloody weekend in which over 50 people were shot, including a 14-year-old boy on a playground and three males with gang affiliations killed at a drag racing incident that involved nearly 100 cars, authorities said Monday morning. The violence occurred from...
fox32chicago.com
8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., police say the child victim was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The 8-year-old...
10 of the wildest things in Michael Jordan's Chicago mansion that's been on the market for a decade
Michael Jordan's former home is filled with quirky accents like a personalized basketball court and doors from Chicago's original Playboy mansion.
