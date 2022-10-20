Read full article on original website
Donovan Mitchell apologizes for ‘disaster’ of fourth quarter, despite another historic night
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Drained after playing 45 minutes on a back-to-back, vexed because of multiple late-game turnovers that nearly sullied his highly anticipated home debut, Donovan Mitchell finally took a moment to exhale. And then … he apologized. “I’m more poised than that. It shouldn’t happen,” Mitchell said pointedly...
Three things learned from Indiana Pacers loss to 76ers in Philadelphia
The Pacers fell to 1-3 after their first loss on the road.
Donovan Mitchell makes Cavaliers history, leads Cleveland to first win of season, 128-96, over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have their first win of the season. And first of the Donovan Mitchell era. Mitchell helped lead the Cavaliers to a resounding 128-96 victory over Eastern Conference rival Chicago on Saturday night -- their largest margin of victory ever against the Bulls. They also spoiled...
Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say
CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who suffered a nasty-looking eye injury during Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will not play Saturday night in Chicago and is “probably” out for Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
Kevin Stefanski: Snapper Charley Hughlett didn’t move the ball on the false start like John Harbaugh believes he did
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By the time Browns coach Kevin Stefanski sat down for his video press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday, he had already placed one call to the NFL seeking an explanation for the false start flag on Michael Dunn before Cade York’s 55-yard field goal attempt, and hadn’t heard back yet.
Browns’ David Njoku, in midst of career season, expected to miss Bengals game, possibly more with high ankle sprain
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns tight end David Njoku, off to his best career start, is expected to miss multiple weeks with a high left ankle sprain beginning with next Monday night’s game against the Bengals, a league source told cleveland.com. Tied with Amari Cooper for most Browns receptions with...
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson not expected to miss any time, should face Browns after suffering stinger
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a stinger at the end of the third quarter in a 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday, but is unlikely to miss any time and is expected to play against the Browns next Monday night. Bengals coach Zac Taylor...
David Njoku leaves on crutches, will have MRI Monday on sprained ankle: ‘Be back soon’
BALTIMORE, Md. -- National Tight Ends Day (who knew?) started out with a bang for Browns tight end David Njoku, but didn’t end well. Catching all seven of his targets for 71 yards during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens, Njoku left M&T Bank Stadium in a left walking boot and on crutches after suffering a sprained ankle in the third quarter of the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens.
Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips suffers torn pectoral, set to undergo season-ending surgery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns have lost their second starting middle linebacker for the season this year. First, it was Anthony Walker Jr., who suffered a torn quadriceps tendon in Week 3 vs. the Steelers and underwent season-ending surgery. Now, it’s his replacement, Jacob Phillips, who suffered a torn...
Bengals vs. Browns: What’s the line on Monday night’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as three point favorites over the Browns. The Bengals improved to 5-2 against the spread with a 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday. They have been road favorites in two of the three road games they have played this season and the only time they didn’t cover was in Week 2 at Dallas.
Zac Taylor on the Bengals’ offense, defensive front and more ahead of matchup against Browns: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor talked about injury updates, the offense and more at his press conference after the team’s 35-17 win over the Falcons. “Stinger, so we’ll manage him during the week, but that came out good.”. DJ. “Don’t anticipate that happening this week,...
Cleveland Browns lose to the Baltimore Ravens postgame podcast: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On this postgame podcast, Dan Labbe, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises break down the Cleveland Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. First up, a simple question: What does Kevin Stefanski do? How does he help this team try...
