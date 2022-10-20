ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say

CHICAGO -- Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro will temporarily step into the starting lineup for injured All-Star point guard Darius Garland, sources tell cleveland.com. Garland, who suffered a nasty-looking eye injury during Wednesday’s 108-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will not play Saturday night in Chicago and is “probably” out for Sunday’s home opener against Washington.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
David Njoku leaves on crutches, will have MRI Monday on sprained ankle: ‘Be back soon’

BALTIMORE, Md. -- National Tight Ends Day (who knew?) started out with a bang for Browns tight end David Njoku, but didn’t end well. Catching all seven of his targets for 71 yards during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens, Njoku left M&T Bank Stadium in a left walking boot and on crutches after suffering a sprained ankle in the third quarter of the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens.
