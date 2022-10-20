ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected

BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

David Njoku leaves on crutches, will have MRI Monday on sprained ankle: ‘Be back soon’

BALTIMORE, Md. -- National Tight Ends Day (who knew?) started out with a bang for Browns tight end David Njoku, but didn’t end well. Catching all seven of his targets for 71 yards during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens, Njoku left M&T Bank Stadium in a left walking boot and on crutches after suffering a sprained ankle in the third quarter of the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Why are most first- and second-round playoff football games on Friday? An OHSAA explainer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the exception of one game in Division VI, all OHSAA football games the next two weekends will be played on Friday night. With last year’s playoff expansion to 16 teams per region in all seven divisions, there will be 224 games in the first round. Even teams that normally play afternoons, some without lights at their home field, are moving to alternate sites.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Move over Dan Marino, there’s a new sheriff in town. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in five or more games in his first three seasons. Burrow’s 481-yard passing performance against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 35-17 win on Sunday moved him past the Hall of Famer Marino for the most such performances in that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Bengals offense ‘the best unit in the league’: What they’re saying on social media after Cincinnati’s beatdown of the Falcons

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Just about everything that could go right did go right for the Bengals’ offense in Sunday’s 35-14 stomping of the Falcons. Joe Burrow was dealing from the opening drive, finding Tyler Boyd on a 60-yard TD bomb on the fourth play from scrimmage. He completed passes to seven different receivers on his way to 481 yards and three passing TDs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
