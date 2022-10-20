Read full article on original website
Related
What Cam Taylor-Britt’s NFL debut means for the Bengals’ cornerbacks moving forward
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cam Taylor-Britt sat at his locker, pulled on his black long-sleeve shirt and leaned back with a contagious smile as he prepared to give his postgame interview. At that point, there wasn’t anything that could make the Bengals rookie cornerback frown. Taylor-Britt had just finished...
DraftKings promo code: best pick for NFL bet $5, win $200
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Week 7 is better when a 40-to-1 payout is on the line, so register here with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 MNF bet for Bears-Patriots
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Before the Chicago Bears and New England Patriots take the field on Monday Night Football, you can click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook...
NFL launches review after video apparently shows on-field officials asking for Mike Evans’ autograph
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The NFL reportedly has launched a review after video surfaced of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans apparently giving two on-field officials an autograph in the tunnel after his team’s 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was among the first...
A.J. Terrell vs. Ja’Marr Chase, Part II: Why Chase is confident he’ll outbattle Terrell again
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The 2020 College Football Playoff national championship game was a night to remember for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and one to forget for Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell. Chase, then a receiver for the LSU, was primarily matched up against Clemson’s Terrell. On paper,...
Browns kicker Cade York on 60-yard attempt: ‘I promise you, it was going in if the guy didn’t block it’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns kicker Cade York is confident. Had Ravens linebacker and Ohio State alum Malik Harrison not gotten a hand on the York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 1:59 to play in Cleveland’s 23-20 loss to Baltimore, York felt like he struck the kick well enough for it to go through the uprights.
Browns players screamed and yelled in locker room after 23-20 loss to Ravens and had to be calmed down
BALTIMORE, Md. — Emotions ran so high after the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens that players screamed and yelled in the locker room before it was opened to the media and had to be calmed down. The screaming could be heard in the adjacent interview room, where...
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their showdown with the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns break down their big showdown with the Ravens in Baltimore on Sunday. If the Browns (2-4) win, they’ll move ahead of the Ravens (3-3) by virtue of their 2-0 record in the AFC North. And if the Bengals lose to the Falcons, they’ll all be tied at 3-4, and the Browns will still be in first because of that 2-0.
Another close Browns loss, yelling in locker room, a challenge for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns’ 23-20 loss in Baltimore:. 1. I wasn’t that alarmed by Browns players yelling in the locker room after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. At least they cared enough to show some emotion and frustration, even if some of it probably was misguided. Things said in anger after a close loss usually aren’t the wisest words.
What is Ohio State football’s point spread at Penn State? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s betting favorite status for Saturday’s game at Penn State continues to increase. The Buckeyes are currently listed as 14.5-point favorites, per Caesar’s Sportsbook. The same outlet posted OSU as only a 10.5-point favorite early last week. If the line does...
‘They’re not a good team’: What they said after the Browns’ loss in Baltimore on social media
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ losing streak is now up to four games as they lost in heartbreaking fashion once again in Baltimore, 23-20, on Sunday. Cade York’s potential game-tying 60-yard field goal was deflected by Malik Harrison with just more than two minutes to go. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each had touchdown runs, and Jacoby Brissett was 22 of 27 passing for 258 yards.
NFL Executive Says Green Bay ‘Created a Monster’ with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers might be a pretty popular figure in the NFL, but not everyone believes the Green Bay Packers made the best move by keeping him around. One anonymous league executive says the organization should’ve traded the quarterback “when they had the chance.”. Rodgers, 39, is still regarded...
Browns WR Anthony Schwartz a healthy scratch for the Ravens game; Jadeveon Clowney active as expected
BALTIMORE -- Struggling second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz is among the Browns’ inactives Sunday in Baltimore as a healthy scratch. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was listed as questionable but expected to return from his ankle injury, is active and will try to help contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. New linebacker Deion Jones will also make his Browns debut.
David Njoku leaves on crutches, will have MRI Monday on sprained ankle: ‘Be back soon’
BALTIMORE, Md. -- National Tight Ends Day (who knew?) started out with a bang for Browns tight end David Njoku, but didn’t end well. Catching all seven of his targets for 71 yards during Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Ravens, Njoku left M&T Bank Stadium in a left walking boot and on crutches after suffering a sprained ankle in the third quarter of the Browns’ 23-20 loss to the Ravens.
Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson not expected to miss any time, should face Browns after suffering stinger
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a stinger at the end of the third quarter in a 35-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday, but is unlikely to miss any time and is expected to play against the Browns next Monday night. Bengals coach Zac Taylor...
Why are most first- and second-round playoff football games on Friday? An OHSAA explainer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the exception of one game in Division VI, all OHSAA football games the next two weekends will be played on Friday night. With last year’s playoff expansion to 16 teams per region in all seven divisions, there will be 224 games in the first round. Even teams that normally play afternoons, some without lights at their home field, are moving to alternate sites.
Joe Burrow’s 481-yard performance vs. the Falcons eclipses Dan Marino’s mark, puts him in elite company
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Move over Dan Marino, there’s a new sheriff in town. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for over 400 yards in five or more games in his first three seasons. Burrow’s 481-yard passing performance against the Falcons in the Bengals’ 35-17 win on Sunday moved him past the Hall of Famer Marino for the most such performances in that span, according to ESPN Stats and Information.
Bengals offense ‘the best unit in the league’: What they’re saying on social media after Cincinnati’s beatdown of the Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Just about everything that could go right did go right for the Bengals’ offense in Sunday’s 35-14 stomping of the Falcons. Joe Burrow was dealing from the opening drive, finding Tyler Boyd on a 60-yard TD bomb on the fourth play from scrimmage. He completed passes to seven different receivers on his way to 481 yards and three passing TDs.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons: Watch NFL football live for free (10/23/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons will meet Sunday, Oct. 23 at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers) The Bengals beat the...
Houston Astros American League championship shirts, hats: Where to buy gear for the 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six years after they completed a sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series on Sunday. They will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series. Astros fans can commemorate...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0