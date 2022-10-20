ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFP Expansion Timeline Unclear Despite Commissioners’ Progress

By Mike McDaniel
 4 days ago

As talks continue regarding the College Football Playoff’s future, the precise timeline of expansion remains uncertain.

The College Football Playoff commissioners met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion.

Despite progress in the talks, there is no official update on the timeline of expansion of the playoff.

“They made progress. They’re not finished,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock told Sports Illustrated’ s Ross Dellenger.

When initial plans to expand the playoff were revealed this summer, a tentative timeline to activate the expanded field was set for 2026 at the latest. The commissioners were hoping that expansion of the playoff field could occur as early as ’24, but that was subject to agreeing and finalizing a format and all the particulars of television contracts.

When asked about early expansion on Thursday, Hancock noted the progress made by the commissioners but was blunt in his assessment of whether or not early expansion was still on the table.

“Time’s not on our side,” Hancock said.

Another meeting will be scheduled for later this year as the CFP commissioners continue to try to work toward expansion of the playoff field before 2026.

