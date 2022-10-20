ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Aston Villa Sacks Steven Gerrard After Loss to Fulham

By Avi Creditor
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ijWs_0igvv8Aa00

Villa sits just above the relegation zone after a horrendous start to the Premier League season.

Aston Villa’s 3–0 loss to Fulham on Thursday was the final straw for Steven Gerrard.

Villa sacked its manager after a run of poor results left the club hovering just above the Premier League’s relegation zone following its latest defeat. The side sits in 17th place after 11 matches, out of the bottom three only on tiebreaker. Villa is winless in its last four matches and is 2-6-3 overall, leading to the club to sack the former Liverpool great, who rose to prominence as a manager for the work he previously did at Scottish power Rangers.

Villa said little in light of the decision, only offering Gerrard a token statement that read: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”

The news of Gerrard’s sacking came shortly after his post-match press conference Thursday, in which he said, “I certainly share [fans’] frustrations and their pain, and I’m someone who’s honest and I know that they’re not enjoying it at the moment. I’m certainly not. So we’ll see what happens moving forward. You know and I know I’m in a very difficult position right now.”

That proved prophetic, as Gerrard now looks for work elsewhere to kick-start his managerial career. As for his successor, Villa did not name any permanent or interim hire in its club announcement. Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked to a return to the Premier League with the Villans, though. He has been out of work since being let go by PSG this summer.

Whoever takes charge has a tall task of inspiring what’s been an insipid attack. Villa has scored just seven goals in its 11 league matches, with no player on the club having more than one. For perspective, four players in the league, Erling Haaland (15 goals), Harry Kane (nine), Ivan Toney and Aleksandar Mitrović (eight apiece) have each outscored Villa to this point.

More Soccer Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
The Guardian

Benito Carbone: ‘I never wanted to leave Wednesday. It was my mistake’

Walking into a small cafe in Bermondsey, south London, Benito Carbone looks like the sort of man who has never made a mistake in his life. Only a certain type of person can pull off the pinstripe that adorns his tailored suit. But any illusions of pomp and grandeur are quickly swept aside: from the first handshake Carbone is disarming, warm – insisting that I call him “Benny” – and happy to admit that when it comes to mistakes, he has made a few.
FOX Sports

Osimhen scores late, Napoli beats Roma for 11th straight win

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s physical Roma squad came closer than most teams have to keeping high-scoring Napoli out of the net. In the end, though, Napoli’s vast array of talented forwards again proved too much to handle. Victor Osimhen scored 10 minutes from time and...
BBC

B﻿orussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats

Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
BBC

Monday's gossip: Moukoko, Ndicka, Amorim, Conte, Kane, Rabiot

Liverpool are leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old German forward Youssoufa Moukoko. (Sport, via Mail) Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is willing to let Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, leave the club in January. (Mirror) Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge. (Mail)
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
ESPN

Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham

Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
theScore

Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to become Aston Villa head coach

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was named the new Aston Villa head coach Monday. The Spaniard terminated his contract with La Liga's Villarreal to succeed Steven Gerrard in the West Midlands. He will officially take control of the struggling Premier League outfit when his work permit clears on Nov. 1.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
ESPN

Milan sink Monza 4-1 helped by Brahim double

Two goals by AC Milan midfielder Brahim Diaz helped the hosts ease to a comfortable 4-1 win over promoted Serie A side Monza at San Siro on Saturday as they moved up to second place. Milan are level on 26 points with leaders Napoli and two points ahead of third-placed...
BBC

S﻿pecial movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham

Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
ESPN

Napoli's winning streak continues with win at Roma

Napoli's seemingly unstoppable streak continued when Victor Osimhen's late strike secured a 1-0 win at AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday, putting them at 11 victories in a row in all competitions. In front of a raucous crowd at the Stadio Olimpico, both sides were evenly matched in a...
BBC

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers manager says "I can still turn it around'

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes he "can still turn it around" as Rangers manager and "my players are still behind me" amid "a difficult moment". Rangers fans booed their players off the Ibrox pitch for a second time in three days after Saturday's 1-1 top-flight draw with Livingston. That followed a...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

105K+
Followers
41K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy