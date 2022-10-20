Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
espn700sports.com
Cam Mellor on Pac-12/Utah football, big picture CFB, BYU struggles + more
Pro Football Network analyst Cam Mellor on Pac-12 QB’s, conference title race, Utah’s win over USC, a trip to Pullman, Rising to Kincaid connection, BYU’s defensive troubles, Jaren Hall the pro prospect, Heisman favorites + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth...
Schedule stars aligned for the Utes. Here’s why
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham likes the way things have lined up for his team ahead of game this week against Washington State in Pullman.
kslsports.com
Kyle Whittingham: We’d Like To Keep That Momentum Going Into This Game
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah is coming down off of the high of beating USC in a thriller at home before their BYE week, and head coach Kyle Whittingham would like to see that momentum carry into this week’s game against Washington State. Despite the week off, the Utes and...
espn700sports.com
Dave Fox talks local CFB, Utah’s trip to Pullman, BYU struggles + more
Here’s where Utah landed in the major polls after its bye week
The Utes moved up one spot in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches polls.
What these former BYU defenders said in calling for change after Cougars’ latest loss
Linebacker Kyle Van Noy was one of several former BYU defenders who shared their frustrations over the Cougars’ current state.
This former Utah QB is expected to play in limited role for Liberty against BYU, per report
Charlie Brewer, who broke his hand in Liberty’s season opener, is expected to play in a limited role against BYU, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
espn700sports.com
The Drive with Spence Checketts – Full Show – 10-24-22
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
‘The Letter’: Meeting the monster
In the final episode of KSL’s podcast “The Letter,” the parents of Zach Snarr describe meeting the man who killed their son and the bond they have formed with him.
kslnewsradio.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
This ‘Stranger Things’ house in Utah is going viral
Where is the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What is the address of the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? How to find the “Stranger Things” house in Utah? What does the “Stranger Things” Utah house look like?
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
utahstories.com
Releasing Murderers in Utah Needs to Stop, Says Danielle Ahn
Danielle Ahn is a Salt Lake City attorney taking on current Sim Gill to become Salt Lake County’s next District Attorney. Danielle Ahn has a strong opinion about the ways in which far too many violent offenders are being released under current Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill’s office. These offenders are getting away without prison time, or even felony charges being brought against them. She says this is because the current City Prosecutors’ caseload is too heavy. They are short-staffed. She says they are also not receiving proper training to take violent offenders’ cases to court. There has been a 46% increase in homicide in Salt Lake County in the past four years. According to FBI data, the number of murders reported in Utah climbed from 50 in 2011 to 102 in 2020.
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
kslnewsradio.com
Matt Thornton, American Fork Junior High
“He is the best and he is amazing and he is great and he is awesome and he is inspiring and he is cool and he is really nice and he is really kind and he teaches well.”
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson
It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
Opinion: We need to start calling this drought what it really is
Utah’s ‘historic drought’ is caused by climate change with higher temperatures and less precipitation in the winters. The growing poplulation adds to the strain on Utah’s water.
foodgressing.com
The Crack Shack To Open Its Third Utah Location
The Crack Shack today announced its third Utah location will open November, 4 2022, in Riverton at the new Mountain View Village lifestyle center on 4500 West 13400 South. The Riverton restaurant will open officially to the public Nov. 4, 2022. Similar to its other Utah locations in Salt Lake...
