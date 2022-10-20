Read full article on original website
“Nothing else like this” concert series held in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Twilight Concerts held its first concert series at Renaissance in Ridgeland on Saturday. The Blues Traveller, Government Mule and Bonneville performed. Organizers said the VIP experience is what sets them apart from other shows in the area. “There’s a very popular series like this in Memphis called ‘Live at the Garden.’ […]
auburntigers.com
'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi
AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
Tiger fans line up for JSU homecoming parade
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was all smiles and great vibes at Jackson State’s homecoming parade. Tiger fans lined the streets of downtown Jackson on Saturday morning. Some made their way from out of state to the City with Soul to take part in the treasured celebration, cheering on Coach Prime and the 2022 Tiger […]
WLBT
Thousands of JSU fans attend, celebrate victory in historic homecoming weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Tiger fans were roaring with passion during this year’s homecoming weekend. Thousands of people, both inside Veterans Memorial Stadium and outside of the stadium tailgating, were cheering on JSU’s historically good football team against Campbell University Saturday afternoon. “The atmosphere out here...
Neighbors attend Pearl’s first Oktoberfest
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pearl came together to host its first ever Oktoberfest event. With the help a Pearl nonprofit, the city now has a new family friendly event. “In conjunction with Main Street Pearl, in our new Midtown Pearl area here, we launched Oktoberfest. It’s the best of everything. Beautiful weather, […]
WAPT
Mega Stars come to Jackson for JSU's Homecoming Game
JACKSON, Miss. — Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and more made the trip to the City of Jackson to see Jackson State take on Campbell for homecoming. JSU won 22-14 as they got support from some hip-hop icons.
WAPT
Halloween events coming to a town near you
JACKSON, Miss. — Are you ready to put on your best Halloween costume and head out for some fun with the kids? We've got some events you might want to check out! If we missed your Halloween event, let us know by sending an email tonews@wapt.com. Troopers & Treats...
WAPT
Jackson water crisis: NAACP president, congressman to attend Town Hall meeting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is the topic of a town hall and is also expected to be discussed during the mayor's media briefing. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a media briefing Monday to discuss city issues, including the water problems and statements recently made by Gov. Tate Reeves. Hear the mayor's response in the video below.
thisismysouth.com
O Brother, Where Art Thou Filming Locations to Visit
O Brother, Where Art Thou? is the Coen Brothers’ adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, set in rural Mississippi in the 1930s. Three convicts escape and encounter a variety of obstacles on their way home, including sirens, a Cyclops, and the Ku Klux Klan. The movie stars George Clooney,...
Children’s Museum hosts Boo!seum for Halloween
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum invited families to get in the Halloween spirit on Saturday at Boo!seum. There was plenty of fun for kids of all ages with interactive exhibits and free snacks. Kids showed up in spooky costumes. Organizers said they’re glad to be able to contribute to the fun. “We […]
Man apprehended, charged with murder of Mississippi woman
A man wanted for the murder of a Mississippi woman has been captured. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office reports that Jeremy Gaines, 32, was apprehended by deputies with the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office. Gaines has been charged with the death of La’tika Wade, 31, who was killed in...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi River level goes below zero; rise expected thanks to rainfall
The level of the Mississippi River at Vicksburg hit -0.08 on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers River Gages website. The level is one of the river’s lowest this year as drought conditions caused by a lack of rain continue to affect the United States. The river’s level Friday was 0.17. The lowest level on record was -7 feet on Feb. 3, 1940.
vicksburgnews.com
The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg
Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
Elle
‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making
When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
How you can get screened for lung cancer in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lung cancer is one of top causes of cancer deaths in the United States. On November 12, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will join with the National Lung Cancer Roundtable, the American College of Radiology and the Radiology Health Equity Coalition to take part in National Lung Cancer Screening Day. […]
WLBT
Terry Road home goes up in flames
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
WLBT
Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
WTOK-TV
ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced they will be coming to Jackson State for the first time. JSU will host Southern at 1 p.m. but the famous broadcast will start from 8-11 a.m. Jackson State is 7-0 and is leading their best start in program history since...
WDAM-TV
Unbeaten Jackson State holds off Campbell, 22-14
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jackson State University made Homecoming 2022 a happy memory for Tiger football fans. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 233 yards and a touchdowns as unbeaten JSU held off Campbell University, 22-14, Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Tigers (7-0) saw running backs J.D. Martin...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
