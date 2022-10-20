Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
These Shrimp Are Taking Flavor To The Next LevelCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Juiciest Chicken In Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Something Special & Culinary is Coming To Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Most Adorable Pumpkin Patch in Fort Smith?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
talkbusiness.net
Fort Smith Director-at-Large, Position 5: Q&A with Christina Catsavis and Director Robyn Dawson
Fort Smith City Director Robyn Dawson and challenger Christina Catsavis will once again face each other in the general election Nov. 8 for the Director-at-large Position 5 seat on the Fort Smith Board of Directors. The duo ran along with Carl Nevin in a primary election Aug. 9, in which...
Early voting: What to bring to the polls
The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022.
KHBS
Election results: Crawford County JP races, Alma, Cedarville, Dyer voting for mayor, Mulberry and Van Buren for city council
RESULTS: STATEWIDE | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | U.S. HOUSE | STATE SENATE | STATE HOUSE | BENTON COUNTY | CRAWFORD COUNTY | FRANKLIN COUNTY | JOHNSON COUNTY | LOGAN COUNTY | MADISON COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEBASTIAN COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. We will begin posting results on...
New poll shows a swing in opinion on legalizing marijuana
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With early voting starting Monday, one of the state’s most debated ballot measures is tightening in the polls. Talk Business and Politics’ Roby Brock released the latest TB&P/Hendrix poll numbers during Capitol View on Sunday morning with 50.5% for the legalization of recreational marijuana and 43% against it. Just one month […]
Some who support recreational marijuana oppose Issue 4
Voters in Arkansas can now head to the polls to vote on Issue 4. One business owner in Fayetteville is for recreational marijuana but against Issue 4.
talkbusiness.net
Chief Baker talks about ‘pivotal’ points in his career, the community policing push
It’s been a series of career challenges for Danny Baker ever since his career with the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) began in 2001. The east Oklahoma native and Army National Guard veteran was at the police training academy in Camden, Ark., when the towers fell. “We watched that...
Protestors in Northwest Arkansas demand justice for Mahsa Amini
Local protestors rallied for the justice of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested in Iran for failing to fully cover her hair and later died in police custody.
KHBS
Arkansas election workers prepare for Monday start of early voting
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Election workers are setting up voting centers in preparation for Monday's start to early voting in Arkansas. "I retired from teaching in 2002 and then they called and wanted some election workers and I said sure," said Jeri Smith, who is an election judge in Sebastian County.
talkbusiness.net
Connections: Garver names new chief people officer
John Shaw has joined Arkansas engineering firm Garver as chief people officer and will manage the company’s human resources efforts nationwide. The company maintains its Arkansas headquarters in North Little Rock. President and CEO Brock Hoskins is based in Northwest Arkansas, where the company has offices in Fayetteville and Rogers. Shaw relocated from Kansas City, Mo., and is based in the firm’s Rogers office.
KHBS
Whitney's Race took to the streets of Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Teams of runners, in all sort of outfits, turned out Saturday in Fort Smith for Whitney’s Race. The fun, family-friendly event, benefits pancreatic cancer research. The race is named in honor of Whitney Marsh who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, only 10 months...
Arkansas man retains counsel again in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man charged in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case has changed his defense strategy once again.
talkbusiness.net
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
5newsonline.com
The Witches Ride is coming to downtown Fort Smith
The event will benefit several non-profits. Dress up like a witch, decorate a bicycle and you're in. Daren visits with organizers about what's all involved.
KTLO
Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
ozarksfn.com
Rice Custom Meat Processing
History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
City of Fort Smith warning public of fentanyl-related overdoses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith is urging the public to be aware and cautious as fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in the area. According to the statement, between the city police officers, EMS, firefighters and the individuals at the scene of an overdose, since 2021 there have been nearly 200 doses of Narcan administered. Of the 194 overdoses, officials say 66 of those were confirmed to be laced with fentanyl with another 33 cases where it was "possible" fentanyl was involved.
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
KHBS
Best friend talks about deaths of two Fort Smith teenagers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cadence Smoot, 19, was best friends with Sophia Smith and Lillian Jones, who are cousins. On Saturday, both of the 18-year-old young women were found dead inside a family member's home in Fort Smith. "It has stripped away so much from me in just a...
Comments / 1