Fort Smith, AR

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

New poll shows a swing in opinion on legalizing marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With early voting starting Monday, one of the state’s most debated ballot measures is tightening in the polls. Talk Business and Politics’ Roby Brock released the latest TB&P/Hendrix poll numbers during Capitol View on Sunday morning with 50.5% for the legalization of recreational marijuana and 43% against it. Just one month […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas election workers prepare for Monday start of early voting

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Election workers are setting up voting centers in preparation for Monday's start to early voting in Arkansas. "I retired from teaching in 2002 and then they called and wanted some election workers and I said sure," said Jeri Smith, who is an election judge in Sebastian County.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Connections: Garver names new chief people officer

John Shaw has joined Arkansas engineering firm Garver as chief people officer and will manage the company’s human resources efforts nationwide. The company maintains its Arkansas headquarters in North Little Rock. President and CEO Brock Hoskins is based in Northwest Arkansas, where the company has offices in Fayetteville and Rogers. Shaw relocated from Kansas City, Mo., and is based in the firm’s Rogers office.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KHBS

Whitney's Race took to the streets of Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Teams of runners, in all sort of outfits, turned out Saturday in Fort Smith for Whitney’s Race. The fun, family-friendly event, benefits pancreatic cancer research. The race is named in honor of Whitney Marsh who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, only 10 months...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Owens Corning to expand in Fort Smith, create 50 new jobs

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The State of Arkansas announced Tuesday Owens Corning, a global building and construction materials leader based in Toledo, Ohio, is expanding its operations in Fort Smith for the second time in less than two years. The company, which produces fiberglass composite, insulation, and roofing materials, began in February 2021 to build a new 550,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. Owens Corning will now invest an additional $24.5 million for machinery and new construction at its existing facility on Planter Road. As part of this expansion, the company will create 50 new jobs.”Expanding Owens Corning’s nonwovens production in this highly advanced facility will help us better serve our customers’ long-term growth. We are excited to add capacity in Fort Smith and create additional jobs in a community that we have been a part of for 37 years,” said Rachel Marcon, Vice President and General Manager of Nonwovens, Owens Corning. “We appreciate the support and partnership with the State of Arkansas in this expansion.”
FORT SMITH, AR
ozarksfn.com

Rice Custom Meat Processing

History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
RUDY, AR
5NEWS

City of Fort Smith warning public of fentanyl-related overdoses

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith is urging the public to be aware and cautious as fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in the area. According to the statement, between the city police officers, EMS, firefighters and the individuals at the scene of an overdose, since 2021 there have been nearly 200 doses of Narcan administered. Of the 194 overdoses, officials say 66 of those were confirmed to be laced with fentanyl with another 33 cases where it was "possible" fentanyl was involved.
FORT SMITH, AR
anadisgoi.com

Cherokee Nation to celebrate opening of meat processing facility

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation and its businesses will celebrate the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday, October 25 at 1 p.m. The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by guided tours of the facility. 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. was created after Chief Hoskin,...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KHBS

Best friend talks about deaths of two Fort Smith teenagers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cadence Smoot, 19, was best friends with Sophia Smith and Lillian Jones, who are cousins. On Saturday, both of the 18-year-old young women were found dead inside a family member's home in Fort Smith. "It has stripped away so much from me in just a...
FORT SMITH, AR

