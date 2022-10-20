Read full article on original website
Harrison Commission candidates meet in WV News debate
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle and West Virginia State Senator Mike Romano met Monday evening for a debate hosted by WV News ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Sobriety checkpoint
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia State Police have announced a sobriety checkpoin…
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council hears both sides of Amendment 2, honors city employees
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council heard both sides of the argument for Amendment 2 at Monday evening’s meeting. Kelly Allen, the executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy spoke against Amendment 2, and held a public forum prior to the regular session to warn of the fallout of a potential 27% cut in tax revenue for municipalities, counties and schools.
Harry McEldowney
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Harry McEldowney, 72, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday morning, October 24, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on April 17, 1950, the son of the late Dorsey B. McEldowney and Madeline Mae (Wigal) McEldowney.
WVU's climb a StairMaster
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You all know or remember the StairMaster, sort of a mechanical torture test you’d use at the gym or at home to shed some weight and get into shape. You probably hated it because it was a one-way staircase to nowhere.
West Virginia University School of Public Health turns 10
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is turning 10. Over the last decade, the School of Public Health, located in the Health Sciences Center, has grown in enrollment and in the number of programs offered, said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, the school’s dean. When the school started, it offered just one master’s degree program and one doctoral program.
Bridges without Boundaries event scheduled in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — Bridges Without Boundaries, the annual one-day regional business summit focusing on the future of North Central West Virginia, will take place today at the Erickson Alumni Center. Jointly hosted by the Morgantown Area Partnership, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Preston County Chamber of...
Zyla Lanham's quadruple-double not enough as Irish fall to Tigers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — It may have come in a loss, but Notre Dame outside hitter Zyla Lanham likely won’t forget her final regular-season home match. Zyla Lanham ended the night with a quadruple-double with 10 service points, 13 kills, 13 digs, 12 assists and two aces.
Frustration boils over after West Virginia’s loss
The frustration among West Virginia football fans Saturday night following the Mountaineers’ 48-10 loss at Texas Tech was palpable. Social media and message boards were filled with negative comments, memes and an overall defeated attitude as WVU fell to 3-4 with easily the most disappointing performance of the season.
Rodriguez earns weekly honors; WVU Varsity Sports roundup
After notching her first career brace and leading the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind win, junior midfielder A.J. Rodriguez of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. In its final road game of the regular season at...
Preston falls to University, 47-10
MORGANTOWN — The Preston Knights put together a valiant effort against the University Hawks for a half, but the hosting Hawks pulled away in the second half to win 47-10 in Friday night’s high school football battle. “We played our [butts[ off in the first half,” Preston coach...
Bridgeport City Council meets Monday evening
Bridgeport City Council held a public forum on Monday regarding Amendment 2 prior to the regular session. City employees that have 10 or more years of service were recognized by council during the regular session. Council also voted to table an agenda item declaring to be for or against Amendment 2 while a consensus is formed and a draft is made.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Aubrey Burks Texas Tech Postgame 10/22/22
West Virginia safety Aubrey Burks detailed the communication and effort issues in the secondary that contributed to Texas Tech's easy win over the Mountaineers. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or...
Kittle's shootout heroics win competitive Play of Week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With the soccer playoffs in full swing and the football season winding down, there were plenty of heroics to choose from for the latest WV News Play of the Week, sponsored by GameChangers. This one is a two-parter: Grafton goalkeeper Bryson Kittle made the...
