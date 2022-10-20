Adidas is planning to drop its partnership with Kanye West after the German sportswear brand has weathered intense criticism for standing by the rapper in the wake of a string of antisemitic outbursts, according to a report. Unnamed sources familiar with the move told Bloomberg that Adidas could kill its deal with Ye as early as Tuesday. If the partnership is terminated, Adidas will follow the likes of fashion labels Gap, Balenciaga, and talent agency CAA in cutting ties with West over his remarks, which have included promises to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast earlier in October, Ye also criticized the “Jewish media,” and said that Adidas “can’t drop me” despite saying “antisemitic things.” Over the weekend, members of a white supremacist group in Los Angeles displayed banners supporting West and his rhetoric, with one reading: “Kanye is right about the Jews.”Read it at Bloomberg

24 MINUTES AGO