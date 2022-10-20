Read full article on original website
Carbondale man charged with first-degree murder in deadly shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting. According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Edwards, Jr., 29, of Carbondale, was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the death of John Pruitt on October 3 in Carbondale.
Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
Charleston police investigating deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Police received a call at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 of a person shot at 724 Warren Street. Officers found the body of Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston. There are no suspects in custody. The Charleston...
Two people arrested in connection to shooting in Sikeston that left man in critical condition
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An argument turned into a shooting that sent one man to a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, two people have been taken into custody in the shooting. Officers responded to the 900...
Carbondale shooting suspect in custody
man aressted in connection with Carbondale shooting
Charleston DPS investigating Sunday morning homicide
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, October 23. According to DPS, they received a call about a shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday in the 700 block of Warren Street. When they arrived, officers said they found...
Marion, Ill. woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Williamson County on Saturday afternoon, October 21. The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Route 37, just north of Villa Way. According to an Illinois State Police preliminary investigation, the 31-year-old Marion woman...
No burn day in Cape Girardeau without proper approval
Benton man's body recovered from Kentucky Lake
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
1 dead after shooting in Charleston
Deadly shooting in Carbondale
Metropolis Police recover stolen vehicle from Kentucky
A Metropolis man was arrested and a stolen vehicle from Kentucky recovered in Metropolis on Sunday. Metropolis Police said they received a call from a person who stated her vehicle had been stolen in Kentucky. She had reported it to the Kentucky State Police a few weeks ago, but added she had received a phone call that her vehicle was spotted in the area of the Spence apartments.
Four indicted on drug-related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
74-year-old man killed in UTV crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22. The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a...
Vehicular accident in Cape Girardeau leads to two hospitalized
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people have been taken to the hospital after a truck and motorcycle collided in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The crash occurred in the afternoon on October 22, according to a Cape Girardeau officer on scene. Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. The collision occurred...
Paducah man arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop on Saturday led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a van on Old Mayfield Road around 6 p.m. Deputies said the driver, 61-year-old James D. Greer of Paducah, had no license plate, no registration and no insurance. He was also reportedly driving on a suspended license.
Truck slams into stopped car, seriously injuring woman
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A woman suffered serious injuries Sunday when a crane truck slammed into the back of her car while she was stopped at a fire scene. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on Missouri Highway 25, two miles south of Dexter, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KY 125/Union City Highway in Fulton County back open after semi hauling meat overturns
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All lanes of KY 125/Union City Highway are back open after a semi crash Monday morning. It happened just north of the KY 166/Middle Road Intersection in Fulton County. The truck was hauling a load of meat. The truck was removed while the trailer...
