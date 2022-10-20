Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Spiritus Christi Mental Health Center holds 5K
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spiritus Christi Mental Health Center held its annual Riverwalk 5k over the weekend. The center has been working for 22 years to provide mental health care and support for people who need it, regardless of insurance status or income. While 22 years is a long time,...
WHEC TV-10
Al Sigl holds walk to support people with special needs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Al Sigl Community of Agencies held its 33rd annual community walkabout on Sunday. Teams of walkers and rollers came together to raise funds for Al Sigl’s mission of supporting kids and adults with disabilities and special needs. The Halloween-themed fun also included a costume contest....
WHEC TV-10
Day of Dignity provides help to local people in need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Islamic Relief USA held its annual Day of Dignity campaign in major cities across the country, including one in Rochester with partner, Barakah Muslim Charities Inc. In Rochester, the event took place on Saturday at 584 Jefferson Avenue. The Day of Dignity campaign consists of a...
13 WHAM
UR avoids strike from skilled trades staff
A possible workers' strike at the University of Rochester has been averted. The university and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 reached a tentative agreement on a contract renewal. The union ratified a two-year deal, avoiding a strike by hundreds of operations employees. The university released a statement:
WHEC TV-10
Former Principal Ashton convicted of 46 Counts out of 50 for the ongoing abuse of students in Hilton
Rochester, NY – On Monday, 52-year-old Kirk Ashton was convicted by a Monroe County jury of 11 counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree, 17 counts of course of sexual conduct against a child, and 18 counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the ongoing sexual abuse of 21 victims. The victims were students at Northwood Elementary School at the time of the abuse, from 2014-2021, when Ashton served as principal of the school.
WHEC TV-10
Over $20,000 raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities during BEE A HERO DAY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – When Rabiya Mehr began experiencing complications during her pregnancy, she and her husband Mohsin Malik never imagined they would welcome their daughter more than two months early. Rabiya was admitted to Strong Hospital in late September and she was told she would need to stay there...
13 WHAM
Webster CSD investigating alleged picture of students in blackface
Webster, N.Y. — The Webster Central School District is looking into an incident, allegedly stemming from the homecoming football game at Webster Thomas last week. The district says it is investigating after a picture of three students that were allegedly in blackface and wearing Webster sports gear began circulating on social media.
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: A kindergartner wanders away from school. Has RCSD changed its policies following the 2018 death of Trevyon Rowe?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday, the district released a statement saying it’s investigating the incident in which a 5-year-old at School 39 was left outside alone following recess. The frightened child walked almost a mile looking for help before a neighbor found little Jonathan Greene crying on her doorstep. News10 NBC reported the incident exclusively on Thursday.
Bankruptcy judge erred, diocese contends
Bankruptcy Judge Paul Warren erred in letting abuse survivors’ individually filed claims against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester’s parishes move ahead, the diocese argues in papers filed recently in the Western District of New York’s Rochester Division. The diocese’s appeal brief comes some three months after...
thestylus.org
Vandalism and racial slurs in Bramley Hall
SUNY Brockport has released a statement regarding two incidents of vandalism in Bramley Hall over the weekend. Both incidents involved a racial slur being posted on a bulletin board within the building. One individual has come forward and accepted responsibility for one of the incidents, and the matter is being...
WHEC TV-10
Webster CSD investigating picture circulating on social media of students who appear to be in blackface
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a picture circulating online of students who appear to be in blackface at the Webster Thomas homecoming football game. News10NBC requested a response from Webster Central School District about the incident, and they forwarded us the letter below, that was sent to Webster CSD staff and families on Saturday.
WHEC TV-10
Small businesses excited to expand, partnering with Franchise Roc
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Small businesses are looking to expand after the launch of a new city program called “Franchise Roc.” The program would give people tools they need to start a business or manage one. Monique Chatman, owner of The Groom Room Men’s Spa on Tremont Street...
iheart.com
Blackface Incident Investigated at Webster Thomas Homecoming Game
The Webster Central School District says it's investigating after images circulated on social media showing three students in blackface while wearing Webster sports gear. The photo was allegedly shot at the Webster Thomas High School Homecoming football game. The district responded over the weekend with a letter to the school community saying it's gathering information about what happened and wants anyone who witnessed it to contact them. The district says existence of the photo and the racially insensitive act it depicts is upsetting to district officials and to many in the community.
WHEC TV-10
Jury finds former Hilton Principal Ashton guilty on 46 of 50 counts against him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Guilty on 46 of 50 counts. That’s the verdict of the jury at the trial of former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton. He was accused of inappropriately touching two dozen students. The verdict came down just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The jurors believed in the...
13 WHAM
Hilton assistant principal placed on leave
Hilton, N.Y. — Kelley O'Connell-Byrne, assistant principal of Village Elementary School, has been placed on administrative leave, the Hilton Central School District announced in a message sent to parents Friday. O'Connell-Byrne previously served in the same role at Northwood Elementary School. The announcement comes two days after O'Connell-Byrne testified...
westsidenewsny.com
The future of ambulance services in Hilton and Parma
The village of Hilton and northern Parma will be losing access to rapid advance life support ambulance services at the end of this year according to Hilton Fire District. HFD has had an ambulance on standby for call in the village since 1936. The Hilton Fire Department was the first fire department in Monroe County to sponsor a volunteer ambulance service more than 80 years ago. The department suspended the volunteer ambulance and moved to an ambulance company that was stationed right at the Fire Department 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning in 2017. The fate of the residents having a housed local rapid response ambulance will be decided in the next few weeks by the Village.
WHEC TV-10
3-Alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Genesee County
BETHANY, N.Y. – There was a 3-alarm fire at Baskin Livestock in Bethany on Sunday. According to Bethany Fire Chief Jeff Fluker, it is believed the fire started in the separator that separates food from paper, about seven people were working at the time of the fire. When the...
Rochester Monroe County Election Guide
This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
WHEC TV-10
Renaming of Frontier Field announcement on Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County Executive Adam Bello will be making a major announcement about renaming Frontier Field to Innovative Field on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Frontier Field. Innovative Data Processing Solutions LLC is a nationally recognized company headquartered in Henrietta that provides managed cloud services, cloud consulting,...
Body discovered in Rochester, RPD investigates
Investigators said they're working with the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body, the cause of death, and when the death occurred.
