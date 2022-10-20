Read full article on original website
Interview: City of Lawton officials preview Halloween festivities
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With Halloween right around the corner, the City of Lawton has several plans to provide a fun Halloween experience for all. 7News spoke with Caitlin Gatlin, the Communications and Marketing Manager for the City of Lawton, and Aaliyah Climes, the Activities Coordinator at the Owens Center, about the upcoming festivities and what the community can expect.
Community Blood and Vaccination Drive
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Lawton organizations partnered for a one stop shop blood drive and vaccination clinic today. The Third Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic District’s hosted the event for the second year, allowing visitors to help themselves and their community. People could sign-up ahead of...
Upcoming Halloween and Fall events
SOUTHWEST OKLAHOMA (KSWO) - Halloween is this weekend, and with it comes a long list of fun and exciting Halloween and Fall activities across the area!. So, if you are looking for a great way to celebrate Halloween, or just to enjoy the beautiful Fall weather, check out the local events below!
Mattie Beal Home Porch Party Celebrates Fall
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Heritage Association invited the public to visit the Mattie Beal home for some fall themed fun on Saturday. The Porch Party kicked off at 3:30 P.M. and charged a $1 entry fee. Fall photo ops were set up for families to snap a few...
Velma Volunteer Fire Department Breakfast and Team Roping Fundraiser
Velma, Okla. (KSWO) - The Velma Volunteer Fire Department hosted their first ever campfire breakfast and team roping fundraiser on Saturday. Cowboys could have a cup of joe that was heated on an open flame during the breakfast. Flapjacks, bacon, breakfast potatoes and more were served in exchange for donations...
City of Lawton 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Hours
We'll be celebrating Halloween and trick or treating in Lawton, Fort Sill this upcoming weekend!. In my honest, humble, non-bias opinion Halloween is right up there with Christmas when it comes to favorite holidays. The family and I have as many traditions for Halloween as we do for Christmas. We...
CCMH employees’ families enjoy Halloween trunk-or-treat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Halloween is just over a week away, and Saturday night, Comanche County Memorial Hospital started the celebrations early with a trunk-or-treat. Employees’ kiddos picked up candy from more than 30 trunks decorated by the CCMH team. The ambulance and Lawton Fire Department set up booths...
Cache hosts Cruisin’ Oklahoma, trunk-or-treat
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - With Halloween approaching, the City of Cache hosted two events for residents this weekend on Cache Public Schools grounds. Cruisin’ Oklahoma arrived Sunday morning with a large display of cars. They had a variety of vendors, a burnout, trunk-or-treat and costume and pumpkin contests. Code...
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has completed a $4 million upgrade to its radio systems, which has also led to the encryption of police dispatch calls. This means now police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and media watchdogs, no longer have access to that information.
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a District Judge found there was not enough evidence to support the filing of criminal charges. The investigation against Cargill began in April, after allegations he used Comanche County equipment and employees to conduct...
Not so fragile: Chickasha’s ‘A Christmas Story’ leg lamp gets upgrade to last the decades
On a pretty October afternoon, a small but curious crowd gathered to watch as construction crews prepared to lift a giant lamp shade to place on an even bigger leg.
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt’s visit to Lawton on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the press release, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, SW 4th St. from B Ave. to C Ave. will be closed to thru traffic.
Cowboys and Pies
Some of the best talent will descend on the town of Central High Oklahoma come. Saturday, November 5 in an event dubbed Cowboys and Pies. In the western spirit. of a gathering, cowboy poets, musicians, storytellers and singers will light up the. Central High Community Center, 166141 7 Mile Road...
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
First Alert Forecast | 10/24AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning & happy Monday! The rain gear will be needed when walking out the door this Monday morning! We’re looking at two rounds of precipitation today. One is on-going now as a cold front advances south. A few strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible. Hazards include 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. As storms form more of a linear segment, wind damage will be the primary threat. Rain activity will come to an end by 11AM as a short break is expected in between rounds. During this break, skies will remain cloudy with temperatures staying the the 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.
Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
7News First Alert Weather: Beneficial rain comes to an end before daybreak with more rain to end the workweek
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lingering showers will continue through the early overnight hours with localized flooding being the main threat. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 40s with feels-like temperatures in the upper 30s. On Tuesday, rain is expected to come to an end before daybreak as dry air...
