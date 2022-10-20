LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning & happy Monday! The rain gear will be needed when walking out the door this Monday morning! We’re looking at two rounds of precipitation today. One is on-going now as a cold front advances south. A few strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible. Hazards include 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. As storms form more of a linear segment, wind damage will be the primary threat. Rain activity will come to an end by 11AM as a short break is expected in between rounds. During this break, skies will remain cloudy with temperatures staying the the 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

LAWTON, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO