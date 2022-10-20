Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Scare After DJO Game — “Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were sent to a local high school Saturday afternoon after several teens alerted police to seeing a man with a gun on the football field… Police say this incident occurred after a varsity football game at the school had ended and most of the people at the game had left. No contact was made between the witnesses and the man allegedly with a gun.” [WUSA 9]
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
Work kicks off on major changes to Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City
Work to rebuild Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City and improve safety and transit along the corridor is officially underway. This morning, Arlington County and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority ceremonially broke ground on the long-planned Army Navy Drive “Complete Street” Project, which is intended to make the current multi-lane expanse of Army Navy Drive between S. Joyce Street and 12th Street S. more friendly to pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.
Two dozen vehicles have windows smashed during overnight vandalism spree
Someone shot out or smashed the windows on two dozen vehicles parked in Arlington during one night last week. The vandalism spree happened overnight between the evening of Thursday, Oct. 20 and the morning of Friday, Oct. 21. “An unknown suspect(s) smashed the windows of approximately 24 victim vehicles with...
South Arlington engineer reinvents his career, starting a company that cuts and sells gems
Sponsored by Monday Properties and written by ARLnow, Startup Monday is a weekly column that highlights Arlington-based startups, founders, and local tech news. Monday Properties is proudly featuring 1515 Wilson Blvd in Rosslyn. South Arlington resident Ricardo Buitrago brings an engineer’s eye to the delicate work of cutting and setting...
Arlington to require businesses to file taxes online as part of paperless push
Well in advance of Tax Day, Arlington County is telling business owners they can no longer file their business tax returns via mail. Arlington’s Commissioner of Revenue says the office is getting rid of the option and will now require people to file their taxes through an online payment portal.
