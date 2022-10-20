ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan RB coach Mike Hart: ‘Health is good’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said Monday that his “health is good” since returning to work after suffering an in-game medical emergency on Oct. 8. Hart, who returned to the program ahead of the Oct. 15 game against Penn State, spoke publicly...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights from MSU's closed-door scrimmage at Tennessee

Michigan State has made a habit of playing Gonzaga in its annual preseason closed-door scrimmage, but since the Spartans and Bulldogs are playing in a real game this year — Nov. 11 aboard an aircraft carrier near San Diego — MSU switched things up and coordinated a run with Tennessee. The Spartans and Volunteers went at one another Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee, and a day later MSU's Twitter account shared highlights from the private scrimmage.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy