ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man choked his wife to death, then cops learned toddler is missing, Texas police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhOTs_0igvuSO000

After officials said a man choked his common-law wife to death, investigators learned one of their daughters is missing, according to police in Texas.

Now the Houston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding toddler Nadia Lee .

The 2-year-old girl was last seen in Pasadena on or around Sunday, Oct. 16 — two days before her 26-year-old father Jyron Charles Lee was accused of killing his wife, Nancy Reed, police said. She might have been wearing a white shirt when she disappeared.

When police responded to the hotel where they said the 22-year-old woman was killed, Jyron Lee told authorities he had gotten into an argument with his wife over how she was disciplining one of their children.

He said he “placed his wife in a chokehold to prevent her from injuring their children,” according to a police news release. Two children were at the hotel, and they were taken to Child Protective Services.

In a news conference, Sgt. Blake Roberts said investigators later learned a third child, Nadia, was missing.

The department’s missing person division began investigating, and it received information and evidence of potential foul play, Roberts said. Homicide investigators then took over the case of Nadia’s disappearance.

“Since then, we have received information as well as digital forensic evidence to determine there was foul play involved ,” Roberts said.

Jyron Lee has not shared any information regarding where Nadia might be, according to police. Authorities said Nadia had been under his custody for “a short period of time.”

While authorities do still have hope Nadia will be found alive, police are working this case as a homicide investigation. Texas EquuSearch is assisting in the search.

“I don’t think this is going to have the positive outcome we would like to have,” Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller said. “One of my biggest fears is there will not be an outcome ... hopefully we can bring this to a close.”

If you have additional information regarding Nadia Lee, call the police homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Man chokes common-law wife to death over how she was disciplining child, Texas cops say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

CYPRESS, Texas — A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family's home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
B93

One Houston, Texas Young Man Is A Police Officer Throughout The State

We all love stories of individuals who even when they are facing something that seems daunting to take on, they show no fear and take the challenge head on. No matter the age of the person in question, there is greatness around us, and when we find it, it must be celebrated accordingly. One of the individuals? A young child named Devarjaye Daniel.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
14K+
Followers
488
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy