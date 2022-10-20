ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roadrunners drop Sunday’s match to Panthers, 3-1

SAN ANTONIO – The Roadrunner volleyball team dropped Sunday's Homecoming contest to the FIU Panthers, 3-1 (20-25, 17-25, 25-19, 20-25). UTSA (7-14, 2-7) has now lost five straight matches while FIU (6-16, 3-6) won the match, jumping UTSA in the Conference USA standings. The Roadrunners fell to FIU despite...
UTSA hosts WKU on Senior Day

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA soccer team is set to host WKU for their senior day on Sunday afternoon. The match will be streamed on C-USA.tv at 1 p.m. (CT) at Park West Athletics Complex. The Roadrunners will honor five seniors at the conclusion of the match - Jil...
Roadrunners win wild affair over North Texas on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris engineered the game-winning drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass to De'Corian Clark with 15 seconds left and the UTSA defense limited the nation's No. 6 rushing offense to 22 yards in a 31-27 victory over North Texas in Conference USA action on Saturday at the Alamodome.
Roadrunners to return to action this week at The Clerico

SAN ANTONIO — Following a near-three-week layoff, the UTSA men's golf team will return to action this week at The Clerico, which will be hosted by Oral Roberts this Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 24-25, at Oaks Country Club (par 71/7,000 yards) in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Roadrunners will play against Kansas City,...
Roadrunners set to face Panthers in Homecoming bout

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA volleyball squad is back in action tomorrow, Oct. 23, as it returns home from an El Paso road trip to host FIU in a Sunday showdown. Opening serve is set for 1 p.m. and the match will be streamed on CUSA.tv. The Roadrunners (7-13,...
Roadrunners fall to Miners in road matchup

EL PASO, Texas – UTSA dropped its Friday night matchup in El Paso to UTEP in three straight sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-23). UTSA (7-13, 2-6) dropped its fourth straight Conference USA match as UTEP (12-9, 6-2), led by Serena Patterson and Torrance Lovesee, won the match. UTSA remains tied...
