'Healing Together': Raleigh vigil brings together community, city and state leaders to honor Hedingham shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh community came together Sunday to mourn the victims of the mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood and to build a movement to stop gun violence in our streets. Raleigh city leaders, along with anti-gun violence activists and civil rights groups, lead the vigil which...
Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School
Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
Loved ones, colleagues gather in Raleigh to honor officer Gabriel Torres
Watch live as crowds gather to honor officer Gabriel Torres, 29, who lost his life Oct. 13 when he was shot and killed outside his home in east Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. The funeral service at Cross Assembly Church will be followed by a procession to a funeral home. Watch live...
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Cary lantern festival
CARY, N.C. — Celebrate the Chinese New Year in Cary this year with a colorful and bright lantern display at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The festival will run from Nov. 18 until Jan. 8, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night at 8003 Regency Parkway. A section...
Emotional moment: Officers carry flag-draped casket for Officer Gabriel Torres
At the funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood, officers carry his casket to the front and salute. At the funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood, officers carry his casket to the front and salute.
Fayetteville city councilmember's daughter shot to death
'I tried to save you:' Wife of fallen officer Gabriel Torres describes their final moments together
An emotional funeral and procession in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon as hundreds gathered to honor the life of Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood. Officer Torres was remembered Saturday morning as a believer, a family man, a husband and a father. His...
2 Korean War soldiers from Pennsylvania identified
NORTHAMPTON, PA. — A soldier killed during the Korean War has been laid to rest in his hometown in eastern Pennsylvania, while a second Korean War soldier also recently identified will be buried next month in another part of the state. Edward Reiter dropped out of Northampton Area High...
Lidl deals Oct. 26 - Nov. 1: Apples, blueberries, ground beef, tater tots, peanuts
Lidl has new sales starting Oct. 26 including apples, blueberries, ground beef, tater tots, honey roasted peanuts, organic beans and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a tenth grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
2 killed, 1 in critical condition after NC shooting at abandoned property
Three people were shot at an abandoned property early Sunday morning in Bladen County. Two people, one 17-year-old Makei Hill, from Bladenboro, the other 30-year-old Javonta Purdie, from Lumberton, were killed by gunfire at the vacant lot, authorities said. The shooting happened at the intersection of Center Road and Twisted...
2 NC men accused in plot to traffic fentanyl across US-Mexico border to pay cartels
Florida authorities arrested two central North Carolina men accused of planning to traffic fentanyl into Florida from Mexico, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd said during an undercover operation, his detectives seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is...
Dollar General sales Oct. 23-29: Ajax dish liquid, hot dogs, frosting, cereal, 4-Day Sale
Dollar General has new sales this week including Ajax dish liquid, razors, soup, marshmallows, hot dogs, frosting, cereal, gift card offer, a 4-Day Sale and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices for your Dollar General. The sales listed above are not a guarantee of price.
Teen driver seriously hurt after car slams into Johnston County home
