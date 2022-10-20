ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Reports of fights prompt code red lockdown at East Wake High School

East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents. East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after reports of a fight on campus, Wake County Public School System officials told parents.
WRAL

Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County

Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come. Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Cary lantern festival

CARY, N.C. — Celebrate the Chinese New Year in Cary this year with a colorful and bright lantern display at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre. The festival will run from Nov. 18 until Jan. 8, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night at 8003 Regency Parkway. A section...
CARY, NC
WRAL

Emotional moment: Officers carry flag-draped casket for Officer Gabriel Torres

At the funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood, officers carry his casket to the front and salute. At the funeral for Officer Gabriel Torres, who was killed during the mass shooting in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood, officers carry his casket to the front and salute.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

2 Korean War soldiers from Pennsylvania identified

NORTHAMPTON, PA. — A soldier killed during the Korean War has been laid to rest in his hometown in eastern Pennsylvania, while a second Korean War soldier also recently identified will be buried next month in another part of the state. Edward Reiter dropped out of Northampton Area High...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WRAL

Lidl deals Oct. 26 - Nov. 1: Apples, blueberries, ground beef, tater tots, peanuts

Lidl has new sales starting Oct. 26 including apples, blueberries, ground beef, tater tots, honey roasted peanuts, organic beans and more. The deals posted below are valid at a Raleigh, NC area Lidl location. Check your local ad to verify prices. This list is not a guarantee of price. Keep in mind that some items in the ad each week have purchase limits. See ad for details.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Teen driver seriously hurt after car slams into Johnston County home

A 16-year-old driver estimated to have been traveling nearly 100 mph lost control and slammed into a home just before midnight on Friday, according to state troopers. A 16-year-old driver estimated to have been traveling nearly 100 mph lost control and slammed into a home just before midnight on Friday, according to state troopers.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy