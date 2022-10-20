Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman sentenced
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to three years of community control for multiple methamphetamine trafficking charges. Teresa Sharpe, 59, was sentenced on four separate charges of aggravated trafficking in meth, all fourth-degree felonies. Sharpe was also accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug...
Times Gazette
One dead in S.R. 73 crash
A Leesburg man reportedly avoided injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday that claimed the life a Jamestown man. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 a.m. on S.R. 73 in Green Township between Murphy and Dailey roads. Preliminary investigation revealed that...
Times Gazette
Woleab 50th open house
On Nov. 4, 1972, Kenneth Woleab and Janice Smith were united in marriage at the Red Lion United Methodist Church in Red Lion, Ohio. Now, 50 years later, their sons David and Kevin Woleab invite you to share in the occasion at at open house celebration at the Leesburg Fire House Annex in Leesburg on Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 1-5 p.m.
Four-Wheeler crash on US 52
FRIENDSHIP – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash which occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 9:01 PM. The crash occurred on US 52 near milepost 13, in Nile Township, Scioto County. A 1998 Honda TRX 300 was traveling southwest when it overturned. The driver, Austin Newman, age 24, of Friendship, Ohio, and his passenger Catherine Shear, age 25, of Chillicothe, Ohio, suffered serious injuries. Both occupants were transported by helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Miamisburg residents power restored after outage
MIAMISBURG. Ohio (WDTN) – Power is back on after nearly 3,000 people were in the dark on Sunday following a power outage in southern Montgomery County. According to the AES Ohio outage map, the outage was reported at 8:24 a.m. on Sunday, October 23 in Miamisburg. Director of Corporate Communications for AES Ohio, Mary Ann […]
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Times Gazette
Hillsboro M.S. names PBIS students
Three students were recently chosen to be the sixth-grade Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) leaders at Hillsboro Middle School. PBIS is a program implemented at the middle school with the expectations that students will learn, listen, show respect, stay safe and solve problems. The students — Tyler Bender, Emmelynn...
Times Gazette
Greenfield Rotary giving up festival
After 35 years of sponsoring Greenfield’s summer festival, currently known as the Greene Countrie Towne Festival, the Rotary Club of Greenfield has decided to step down from the role of festival sponsor. It appears a new organization is being formed that wants to carry on the traditions of the...
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Home damaged by fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening
MIAMISBURG — A house was damaged by a fire in Miamisburg Saturday evening. Crews responded to the 400 block of East Early Drive Saturday around 7 p.m, to reports of a fire in the back of the house, according to initial reports. Pictures posted by Miami Valley Fire District...
Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
WLWT 5
House in Hamilton creating different skeleton displays everyday this month for Halloween
HAMILTON, Ohio — A woman in Hamilton is creating different skeleton displays each day this month to celebrate Halloween. Dana Adams said she's been doing the daily skeleton displays to bring smiles and entertain neighbors for Halloween. One of the displays shows skeletons taking a bath. Another shows them...
wchstv.com
Two people transported by medical helicopter following ATV crash in Scioto County
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that injured two people in Scioto County. Austin Newman, 24, of Friendship and Catherine Shear, 25, of Chillicothe were transported by a medical helicopter to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after an ATV overturned, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
WCPO
Mishap could send Butler County absentee ballots to wrong place, BOE says it impacts 'small portion of voters'
HAMILTON, Ohio — A printing mishap has the potential to send some Butler County absentee ballots to the wrong place. "The good news is that this is a very, very small portion of voters," Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Director Eric Corbin said. "The number we identified is 30 voters out of the 22,000 that have requested (absentee ballots)."
Ohioans to decide if non-citizens can vote in local elections
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
