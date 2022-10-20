Read full article on original website
Man charged in string of Elkhart County barn fires pleads guilty
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged in connection to a string of barn fires in Elkhart County pled guilty in court Monday as part of a plea agreement. Joseph Hershberger is facing eight counts of arson for all eight barn fires we’ve told you about extensively in Elkhart County dating back to April 2021.
Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Goshen early Saturday morning. Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about a person being shot in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found...
Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17 in Elkhart County. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll...
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from the injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week. Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.
