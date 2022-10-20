ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

Man charged in string of Elkhart County barn fires pleads guilty

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged in connection to a string of barn fires in Elkhart County pled guilty in court Monday as part of a plea agreement. Joseph Hershberger is facing eight counts of arson for all eight barn fires we’ve told you about extensively in Elkhart County dating back to April 2021.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man seriously hurt in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old man is seriously hurt after a shooting in Goshen early Saturday morning. Police were called just after 3 a.m. to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about a person being shot in a parking lot. When they arrived, they found...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from the injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week. Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.
GOSHEN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy