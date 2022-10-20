ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The man charged in connection to a string of barn fires in Elkhart County pled guilty in court Monday as part of a plea agreement. Joseph Hershberger is facing eight counts of arson for all eight barn fires we’ve told you about extensively in Elkhart County dating back to April 2021.

ELKHART COUNTY, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO