ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chathamjournal.com

Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter

Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder

Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for

RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
RALEIGH, NC
getnews.info

Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties

The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown

WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
WENDELL, NC
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Police Charge Efland Man in Overdose Death

The Hillsborough Police Department announced an arrest in a fatal overdose case on Friday afternoon, charging the man who allegedly sold drugs to the deceased. A release from the department said 36-year-old Walter Wrenn faces a charge of felony death by distribution in connection to a death from May 20 of this year. Wrenn, who is an Efland resident, was already incarcerated in the Orange County Detention Center on unrelated charges when the Hillsborough Police made their arrest.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WRAL News

6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say

OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on Facebook.
OXFORD, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy