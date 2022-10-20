Read full article on original website
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
A Duke Provost Is Chosen To Be The New President Of M.I.T.Joseph GodwinDurham, NC
Posted a Missing Pet Ad on Craigslist? Be Careful of This ScamJames Tuliano
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 Durham killing, NC official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
chathamjournal.com
Major problems in Chatham County Animal Shelter
Pittsboro, NC – We have some major problems in Chatham County. Rescue is my life’s work. I need to begin by stating I am not a Democrat or Republican. I don’t really like what either party is doing and don’t see them making much/any progress within the parties or with one another.
RSV cases increase among young children across Triangle, hospital beds are filling up
Triangle hospitals are running out of beds as cases of respiratory syncytial virus skyrocket. Very young children with an RSV infection can have severe symptoms. Last week, they made up two-thirds of the RSV hospitalizations at UNC. On Friday, WRAL News spoke with Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center's Chief...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder
Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
WakeMed psychiatric nurse mourned after she’s killed in Durham. Patient is in custody
A patient is charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed a nurse.
Student injured in fight at East Wake High School in Wendell
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
Here are the latest 2 Wake County towns that may create social drinking districts
If approved, both towns would join Durham and Raleigh as Triangle towns with designated public drinking zones.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Child psychologist shares red flags for parents to watch for
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many parents are having serious conversations with their children after last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh, while asking how they're feeling. A child psychologist said she can’t help but look at what happened from more than one perspective. What You Need To Know. Dr....
getnews.info
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
East Wake High School student in custody after code red lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. — East Wake High School was locked down on Monday after a fight on campus. Before 11 a.m., law enforcement responded to the school at 5101 Rolesville Road in Wendell, and the campus was moved into a code red lockdown. At 1 p.m., Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WRAL News the school was moved from code red into code yellow.
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Police Charge Efland Man in Overdose Death
The Hillsborough Police Department announced an arrest in a fatal overdose case on Friday afternoon, charging the man who allegedly sold drugs to the deceased. A release from the department said 36-year-old Walter Wrenn faces a charge of felony death by distribution in connection to a death from May 20 of this year. Wrenn, who is an Efland resident, was already incarcerated in the Orange County Detention Center on unrelated charges when the Hillsborough Police made their arrest.
Susan Karnatz, 49: Raleigh shooting victim loved running, animals and good causes
Remembering Karnatz as “a bit of a student of the world around her,” the avid runner’s funeral Saturday focused on her lifelong dedication to teaching and learning.
Avian flu found in flock of chickens in Wake County
The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is warning the public after a backyard chicken flock in Wake County tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI)
6 shot at memorial, including toddler, police say
OXFORD, N.C. — Six people were injured in a shooting during a memorial in North Carolina, including a toddler who was shot six times, police said. Oxford police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired and found six people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a statement on Facebook.
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Preparing for Gabriel Torres' funeral, one of five killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A horse-drawn carriage is bringing Officer Gabriel Torres' casket to Cross Assembly Church in Raleigh on Saturday. Caisson units carry caskets of first responders killed in the line of duty. But this is a bit of a special case, since Torres was not yet on duty when he died.
Police investigating death of 15-month-old in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Rocky Mount are investigating the death of a 15-month-old boy. On Sunday around 2:15 p.m., Nash County EMS responded to a home in the 1100 block of York Street, where it was reported that the toddler had fallen and was losing consciousness. The...
'I was done with it': Small business owner in Wake County takes refund frustrations to social media
The best advice is to research any system you want for your business before agreeing to it.
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Sources: Multiple people shot in Oxford, including at least 2 children
OXFORD, N.C. — Sources told WRAL News that multiple people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night. At least two of the gunshot victims were children. Witnesses to the shooting said it happened near Granville Street and Piedmont Avenue in downtown. The Granville County Sheriff's Office said the State...
