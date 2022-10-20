Read full article on original website
Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News
The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News
Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
Andy Reid makes surprising decision at end of half
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a decision late in the first half of his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday that left many viewers scratching their heads. The Chiefs were leading 14-13 and had 3rd-and-20 deep in San Francisco territory with 11 seconds...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
LSU fires back at Lane Kiffin after upset win
Brian Kelly got the biggest win of his LSU tenure on Saturday, blowing out Ole Miss at home. The Tigers outscored the Rebels 28-0 in the second half en route to a 45-20 win, which gave them the chance to settle an old score. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin had...
Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss
Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
Colts make stunning Matt Ryan decision
The Indianapolis Colts are making a shocking move at quarterback ahead of Week 8. The Colts announced Monday that they will start Sam Ehlinger on Sunday against the Washington Commanders ahead of Matt Ryan. This would be Ehlinger’s first career start. Coach Frank Reich revealed that while Ryan is battling a shoulder injury, the plan is for Ehlinger to start for the remainder of the season even if Ryan is healthy.
JuJu Smith-Schuster has unusual explanation for Chiefs’ big day
The Kansas City Chiefs put together what may have been their most impressive offensive game of the season so far on Sunday, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks he knows why. The Chiefs put up 44 points on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a blowout win. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
Brian Daboll had cool gesture for Giants fans after win
The New York Giants stayed hot with their road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and head coach Brian Daboll appreciated the way his team’s fans traveled for the game. He took a moment to show them afterward. Daboll, who was puffing on a victory cigar after his...
L’Jarius Sneed gets away with smacking Brandon Aiyuk in head
L’Jarius Sneed got away with smacking Brandon Aiyuk in the head during the second quarter of Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game. The Niners had the ball at the KC 24 leading 10-7 early in the second. Jimmy Garoppolo swung a pass out to Aiyuk, which went incomplete. The incompletion didn’t stop Sneed from closing in hard on Aiyuk and shoving the receiver. Aiyuk then grabbed Sneed’s foot, so Sneed smacked Aiyuk in the head.
Jim Irsay had 1 huge compliment for Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan has been very inconsistent in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, but team owner Jim Irsay could not be more high on the veteran quarterback heading into Week 7. Ryan is coming off his best game of the season, which was an MVP-esque performance in a 34-27...
Report: Panthers turned down huge trade offer for 1 star player
The Carolina Panthers have clearly entered a rebuilding phase after they fired head coach Matt Rhule and traded Christian McCaffrey, but that does not mean every star player on their roster is available. The Panthers turned down a huge trade offer for defensive end Brian Burns, according to ESPN’s Adam...
DeAndre Hopkins had interesting comment on Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury incident
NFL Network cameras caught Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray engaged in a heated debate during “Thursday Night Football.” Murray even dropped an F-bomb during the dispute, but the whole incident didn’t phase wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Asked about the Murray-Kingsbury exchange on...
Did Dak Prescott subtly disrespect the Lions?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returned from a hand injury on Sunday, and apparently he felt he was facing the perfect opponent in his first game back. Ed Werder shared an interesting piece of information prior to Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Detroit Lions. The ESPN insider said Prescott “personally chose the Lions to be the opponent as he returns from a five-game absence.” Werder then went on to note how the Lions have only one win and the worst defense in the NFL. Prescott has also had tremendous success in three career starts against Detroit.
Gordon Hayward hinting he wants trade from Hornets?
Gordon Hayward may be searching for plane tickets as we speak. The Charlotte Hornets veteran swingman drew attention over the weekend with a curious “like” on his Twitter page. Hayward hit the “like” button on a tweet suggesting that the Hornets trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a package for Russell Westbrook.
Magic Johnson reportedly in talks for stake in 1 prominent NFL team
Magic Johnson may soon be adding to his already vast ownership portfolio. Liz Hoffman of Semafor reports this week that the retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Hoffman adds that Johnson has been assembling a group of investors in recent weeks to purchase a minority interest from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.
