Gainesville, FL

Comments / 5

Trina Clark
4d ago

Im sorry but our children need somewhere to feel safe especially when they have some of these psycho parents that think you can change who someone loves. Allow our kids to grow up how they choose too.

WCJB

Early voting begins in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three counties in North Central Florida opened their polls to early voting Monday. Alachua, Bradford and Levy Counties became the first in the area to allow voters to cast their ballots. With election day two weeks from Tuesday, voters have their chance to beat the lines and vote.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

‘This truly is what Florida is about’: Marion County organizations send off Hurricane Ian donations

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County residents, agencies, organizations, and colleges mobilized to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County. “The people contributing have done an amazing job. It’s just phenomenal,” shared Florida Horse Park director, Jason Reynolds. “This truly is what Florida is about, what the United States is about just people helping people in times of need.”
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Levy County teacher arrested for bringing gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office arrested an elementary school teacher after students found a gun in her car at school. Deputies say first-year teacher Paige Ehlers, 27, sent two Chiefland Elementary School students to her car to get medication for her. Inside the car, the fourth-grade students spotted a gun in the car.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting for the midterm election begins on Monday in some North Central Florida counties. Other counties will wait until the mandatory early voting period that starts next Saturday. Alachua County commissioners on Tuesday, will consider a six-month moratorium on accepting new development plan applications, for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County provides construction update on new clinic

Construction is steadily progressing as the Humane Society of Marion County’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic takes shape. The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC) is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the upcoming expansion will offer adequate space for veterinary staff to provide a variety of services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries.
OCALA, FL
Don Johnson

Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
News4Jax.com

Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night

A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
ALACHUA, FL
Don Johnson

Florida Department of Health in Clay County notifies WIC participants of recall

Abbott is initiating a voluntary recall of certain lots of infant formula because the bottle caps may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage. The company says it is recalling 2 fl oz/59 ml bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products, including the brands Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac Water (Sterilized), Similac NeoSure, and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

