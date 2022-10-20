ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

As Yampa Valley ponders possibilities of regional transportation authority, Eagle County’s vision is dominated by buses

Talk about what a future regional transportation authority in the Yampa Valley could look like often includes big ideas like repurposing railways used for coal or a gondola connecting Steamboat to the base of Steamboat Ski Resort. Routt County, Steamboat and Craig are studying what a regional transportation authority could...
Letter: Pam Anderson is the best choice for Colorado Secretary of State

Routt County registered voters are receiving their 2022 general election ballots in the mail. Please take the time to learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballot. County and state TABOR notices have already been mailed, so every household should have those to read and become familiar with the pros and cons of the issues that are on the ballot.
Share: Reader photos

Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot &...
Howelsen Hill season passes now available for purchase online

Howelsen Hill season pass sales are available online with the adult’s Alpine pass priced at $254. Howelsen Hill is scheduled to start its 107th winter season on Nov. 26 and run through March 26. The Steamboat Springs city-owned ski area will be open seven days a week with the triple chairlift running daily, conditions permitting.
Letter: After reading both 2A guest columns, I will vote in favor of the proposed STR tax

It was very useful for the Steamboat Pilot & Today to publish both for and against guest columns on ballot measure 2A (Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals) written by the respective supporting organizations in the same issue Oct. 13. I was struck by how the two positions, especially reading one right after the other, had such a very different focus, approach and even tone to them. What I took from the against 2A article, is that their focus is all on doing what’s in the best interests of short-term rental owners, most who do not live in Steamboat, and interests of the residents of Steamboat should come second.
City opts out of state-run family medical leave program

Back in 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 118, which began the implementation of a state-run Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. With a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Steamboat Springs City Council voted to opt out of that plan. While private employers are required to participate in the...
Steamboat football falls to Fort Lupton, evens season record

The Steamboat Springs football team traveled to Fort Lupton for its final away game of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. An insanely high scoring opening quarter lead to a 45-20 Fort Lupton lead at halftime. Despite a couple scores in the third quarter and making it a manageable game, Steamboat was unable to complete the comeback, losing 52-35.
