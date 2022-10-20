Read full article on original website
Related
Steamboat Pilot & Today
As Yampa Valley ponders possibilities of regional transportation authority, Eagle County’s vision is dominated by buses
Talk about what a future regional transportation authority in the Yampa Valley could look like often includes big ideas like repurposing railways used for coal or a gondola connecting Steamboat to the base of Steamboat Ski Resort. Routt County, Steamboat and Craig are studying what a regional transportation authority could...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Pam Anderson is the best choice for Colorado Secretary of State
Routt County registered voters are receiving their 2022 general election ballots in the mail. Please take the time to learn more about the candidates and issues on the ballot. County and state TABOR notices have already been mailed, so every household should have those to read and become familiar with the pros and cons of the issues that are on the ballot.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Mad Rabbit: 52 miles of new trails, rehabilitation of 36 miles, return of trails near Mad Creek
The long-awaited Mad Rabbit trail system proposal includes 52 miles of new trail construction and the removal and rehabilitation of 36 miles of unauthorized, user-created trails. According to the draft environmental assessment released Monday, Oct. 24, most of the work on the project would happen along U.S. Highway 40 over...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Share: Reader photos
Submit your photographs for publication online and in print by emailing them to share@steamboatpilot.com. Don’t forget to include the photographer’s name and a short caption to tell readers what’s happening in the image. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot &...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Howelsen Hill season passes now available for purchase online
Howelsen Hill season pass sales are available online with the adult’s Alpine pass priced at $254. Howelsen Hill is scheduled to start its 107th winter season on Nov. 26 and run through March 26. The Steamboat Springs city-owned ski area will be open seven days a week with the triple chairlift running daily, conditions permitting.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Group opposing Steamboat’s proposed STR tax raises $82K with help from vacation rental companies
Buoyed by donations from local short-term rental operators, the campaign to defeat Steamboat Spring’s ballot measure proposing a 9% tax on short-term rentals has raised more than $82,000, according to reports from the city clerk’s office. The largest single contributor to Citizens for Responsible Housing Policies is the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: After reading both 2A guest columns, I will vote in favor of the proposed STR tax
It was very useful for the Steamboat Pilot & Today to publish both for and against guest columns on ballot measure 2A (Steamboat Springs’ proposed tax on short-term rentals) written by the respective supporting organizations in the same issue Oct. 13. I was struck by how the two positions, especially reading one right after the other, had such a very different focus, approach and even tone to them. What I took from the against 2A article, is that their focus is all on doing what’s in the best interests of short-term rental owners, most who do not live in Steamboat, and interests of the residents of Steamboat should come second.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat girls and Soroco runner qualify for cross country state championships
With speedy performances at their respective regional championships on Friday, Oct. 21, Soroco junior Alan Mayer and the Steamboat Springs girls cross country team qualified for the cross country state championship. For the Sailors, the Oslowski sisters continued their season-long domination on the course at the 4A Regional Championship in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City opts out of state-run family medical leave program
Back in 2020, Colorado voters approved Proposition 118, which began the implementation of a state-run Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. With a unanimous vote on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Steamboat Springs City Council voted to opt out of that plan. While private employers are required to participate in the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat football falls to Fort Lupton, evens season record
The Steamboat Springs football team traveled to Fort Lupton for its final away game of the season on Friday, Oct. 21. An insanely high scoring opening quarter lead to a 45-20 Fort Lupton lead at halftime. Despite a couple scores in the third quarter and making it a manageable game, Steamboat was unable to complete the comeback, losing 52-35.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Here’s to a spookily safe and frighteningly fun Halloween for your ghouls and goblins
Crackling leaves, crisp air and grocery store candy displays must mean Halloween is almost here. And it’s not just for kids anymore: it’s a great reason to get creative with costumes and decorations, gather with friends, enjoy treats and make memories. “We want to stress safety, but we...
Comments / 0