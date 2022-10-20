ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Austin ISD to become first school district in Texas to convert all buses to electric

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (right) joins Capital Metro and Austin ISD officials at a press conference about the electric school bus initiative Oct. 17. (Courtesy Austin ISD) Austin ISD officials announced plans Oct. 17 to convert all of the district's diesel buses to electric by 2035, making AISD the first school district in Texas to commit to such a feat.
