Comal ISD board of trustees receives update on 2023 bond discussions
The Comal ISD board of trustees met Oct. 20 and discussed the district's projected growth. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Comal ISD board of trustees met Oct. 20 to discuss several items on the agenda, including receiving an update on the Comal Forward Committee, which oversees funding selections for the May 2023 bond package.
Austin ISD to become first school district in Texas to convert all buses to electric
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (right) joins Capital Metro and Austin ISD officials at a press conference about the electric school bus initiative Oct. 17. (Courtesy Austin ISD) Austin ISD officials announced plans Oct. 17 to convert all of the district's diesel buses to electric by 2035, making AISD the first school district in Texas to commit to such a feat.
Metuchen school district to ask voters to take 'once in a generation opportunity'
METUCHEN – Borough residents will go to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide whether to approve an $84 million bond referendum for improvements to schools. With the Board of Education calling it a "once in a generation opportunity to address important needs in all our schools," the referendum will include three questions...
