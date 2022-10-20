Read full article on original website
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision
Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
Magic Johnson reportedly in talks for stake in 1 prominent NFL team
Magic Johnson may soon be adding to his already vast ownership portfolio. Liz Hoffman of Semafor reports this week that the retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Hoffman adds that Johnson has been assembling a group of investors in recent weeks to purchase a minority interest from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.
Daughters of Former NBA Player Who Killed Limo Driver, Upset He’s Being Honored By St. John’s
St. John’s University is receiving some strong criticism from the daughters of former NBA player Jayson Williams after their decision to induct their father into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. The decision comes after accusations of neglect in their lives following Williams’ role in the fatal shooting...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News
Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
NFL World Shocked By Cowboys' Performance Sunday
Dak Prescott's return to the field has not gone as planned. The Cowboys are trailing the Lions, 6-3, at halftime of Sunday's game. Dallas' offense has looked mediocre at-best with Prescott behind center. The Cowboys have made some unfortunate mistakes, too, including a fumble inside Detroit's 10-yard line. CBS analyst...
Magic Johnson has blunt advice for Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it's like playing for Phillies fans
A Must Listen: A lot can be said about what it means to be a Philadelphia Phillies fan. But what Bryce Harper had to say might just be the perfect description.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs fined for actions during loss to Eagles, per report
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a bit more than just a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, as two of their defensive stars had to pay up for some of their actions during the Week 6 NFC East showdown. Per NFL Media, linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for...
Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
There’s a Solid Chance Bryce Harper’s Clutch Two-Run NLCS Blast Was with a Bat Made in King of Prussia
Is that a King-of-Prussia made bat in Harper's hands for the NLSC game-winning homer? Most likely yes. Given sports figures’ highly superstitious natures, there’s an excellent chance that the bat Bryce Harper used in his bottom-of-the-eighth game winning Oct. 23 home run — the one sending the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009 — was made in King of Prussia.
Michael Phelps announces his father has died
Michael Phelps has announced some unfortunate family news. Phelps revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that his father, Fred, has died. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared some old photos of his father. “You’ll always be my dad … And I’ll always be your son … Love you dad...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live updates
Things aren't slowing down for the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll play against the Brooklyn Nets in their fourth game in the season's first six days. Monday is the second home game for the Grizzlies (2-1). They won their first matchup against the New York Knicks before splitting road games in Houston and Dallas.
NFL Executive Says Green Bay ‘Created a Monster’ with Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers might be a pretty popular figure in the NFL, but not everyone believes the Green Bay Packers made the best move by keeping him around. One anonymous league executive says the organization should’ve traded the quarterback “when they had the chance.”. Rodgers, 39, is still regarded...
Knicks roll to 2nd straight win behind Randle-Brunson duo
Julius Randle sustained his strong start while Jalen Brunson provided stability down the stretch as the New York Knicks dodged Orlando Magic’s upset ax. Randle scored a season-high 25 points on another efficient shooting night, going 10 of 19 from the floor, to pace the Knicks in the 115-102 victory Monday night at the Garden.
