Villanova, PA

Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson reportedly in talks for stake in 1 prominent NFL team

Magic Johnson may soon be adding to his already vast ownership portfolio. Liz Hoffman of Semafor reports this week that the retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Hoffman adds that Johnson has been assembling a group of investors in recent weeks to purchase a minority interest from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker has great response to Bruce Bochy hire

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker took time away from prepping for Game 3 of the ALCS to drop a pretty funny reaction to the Texas Rangers’ hire of Bruce Bochy as manager. Baker said Saturday he was pleased to see Bochy, the longtime manager of the San Francisco Giants, land a new job with the Rangers. Baker also expressed some dismay at Bochy being in the same division as the Astros, but concluded the thought perfectly.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Olivia Dunne, Antonio Brown Video

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on social media with football-themed videos.. The star gymnast, who has millions of followers on social media, previously went viral for some Joe Burrow-themed photos and videos. This week, Dunne went viral for an Antonio Brown-themed video. Dunne made a reference...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Cowboys' Performance Sunday

Dak Prescott's return to the field has not gone as planned. The Cowboys are trailing the Lions, 6-3, at halftime of Sunday's game. Dallas' offense has looked mediocre at-best with Prescott behind center. The Cowboys have made some unfortunate mistakes, too, including a fumble inside Detroit's 10-yard line. CBS analyst...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
MONTCO.Today

There’s a Solid Chance Bryce Harper’s Clutch Two-Run NLCS Blast Was with a Bat Made in King of Prussia

Is that a King-of-Prussia made bat in Harper's hands for the NLSC game-winning homer? Most likely yes. Given sports figures’ highly superstitious natures, there’s an excellent chance that the bat Bryce Harper used in his bottom-of-the-eighth game winning Oct. 23 home run — the one sending the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009 — was made in King of Prussia.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Phelps announces his father has died

Michael Phelps has announced some unfortunate family news. Phelps revealed in an Instagram post on Monday that his father, Fred, has died. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist shared some old photos of his father. “You’ll always be my dad … And I’ll always be your son … Love you dad...
MARYLAND STATE
