The Denver Broncos are on the verge of their second potential quarterback nightmare of the 2022 season. The first quarterback nightmare, of course, are the early results of the trade in which Denver sent multiple players and high picks to the Seahawks for one Russell Carrington Wilson. So far, that move has been an absolute disaster for Denver, for multiple documented reasons. Wilson currently ranks 20th in both DVOA and DYAR among starting quarterbacks, and the tape is even worse. The schism between the offense you have to run with Wilson, and the offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett wants to run, is obvious. That’s not all Wilson’s fault — Hackett has had more than his share of schematic and situational issues in his first year as a head coach — but it’s not working, and that’s obvious. Outside of the odd unstructured play where somebody comes open because everything has fallen apart, and Wilson can extend the play, Denver’s offense has been a mess.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO