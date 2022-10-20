Read full article on original website
David Bakhtiari's situation may thwart Packers' plan to move Elgton Jenkins back to left guard
An unexpected injury situation involving left tackle David Bakhtiari may thwart the Green Bay Packers’ plan to move Elgton Jenkins back to left guard on Sunday against the Washington Commanders. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers had planned to “retool” the offensive line, with Jenkins –...
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
What if Brett Rypien is better than Russell Wilson in Nathaniel Hackett's offense?
The Denver Broncos are on the verge of their second potential quarterback nightmare of the 2022 season. The first quarterback nightmare, of course, are the early results of the trade in which Denver sent multiple players and high picks to the Seahawks for one Russell Carrington Wilson. So far, that move has been an absolute disaster for Denver, for multiple documented reasons. Wilson currently ranks 20th in both DVOA and DYAR among starting quarterbacks, and the tape is even worse. The schism between the offense you have to run with Wilson, and the offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett wants to run, is obvious. That’s not all Wilson’s fault — Hackett has had more than his share of schematic and situational issues in his first year as a head coach — but it’s not working, and that’s obvious. Outside of the odd unstructured play where somebody comes open because everything has fallen apart, and Wilson can extend the play, Denver’s offense has been a mess.
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
Pete Carroll offers update on DK Metcalf's knee injury
Seahawks fans got a scare yesterday when wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field. Soon after, he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. After the game, coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Metcalf’s injury. He says the X-rays were negative but Metcalf will get an MRI.
Dante Pettis takes over as Bears new punt returner
Velus Jones Jr. is getting a break as the team's punt returner. Wide receiver Dante Pettis is taking over as the Bears' punt returner, evidenced by his fielding a punt from the Patriots on the first drive of the game. Jones muffed two punts in the first six weeks of...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed
The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Changes are coming to Bears' offensive line ahead of game vs. Patriots
It sounds like there are changes coming to the Chicago Bears’ offensive line ahead of tonight’s game against the New England Patriots. According to Mark Grote of 670 the Score, Lucas Patrick will take over for Sam Mustipher at center, and there’s some other shuffling at left guard. Michael Schofield will assume the vacancy at left guard, with Cody Whitehair still on injured reserve.
Jets injury report: Jermaine Johnson, Elijah Moore out, Russell Wilson questionable for Broncos
The Jets are quite healthy heading into Week 7 of the season. Of their available players, all but two did not practice in full Friday and we know the reason for one of them, for sure. The other was pretty well-known as well. WR Elijah Moore was already declared out...
Commanders Beat Packers By Targeting Their Best Defenders
Say what you want about Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke and his physical limitations, the man has endless amounts of heart. Star receiver Terry McLaurin said in the week leading up to his team's 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers that Heinicke had something about him that can't be quantified.
Seahawks 'Confident' in WR Marquise Goodwin in Wake of DK Metcalf Injury
Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin back-flipped for joy as quarterback Geno Smith took the final kneel to secure a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. And if he could, Seattle coach Pete Carroll would likely back-flip too after the performance his team put together, one that...
