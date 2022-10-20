ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What if Brett Rypien is better than Russell Wilson in Nathaniel Hackett's offense?

The Denver Broncos are on the verge of their second potential quarterback nightmare of the 2022 season. The first quarterback nightmare, of course, are the early results of the trade in which Denver sent multiple players and high picks to the Seahawks for one Russell Carrington Wilson. So far, that move has been an absolute disaster for Denver, for multiple documented reasons. Wilson currently ranks 20th in both DVOA and DYAR among starting quarterbacks, and the tape is even worse. The schism between the offense you have to run with Wilson, and the offense head coach Nathaniel Hackett wants to run, is obvious. That’s not all Wilson’s fault — Hackett has had more than his share of schematic and situational issues in his first year as a head coach — but it’s not working, and that’s obvious. Outside of the odd unstructured play where somebody comes open because everything has fallen apart, and Wilson can extend the play, Denver’s offense has been a mess.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well

Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed

The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Changes are coming to Bears' offensive line ahead of game vs. Patriots

It sounds like there are changes coming to the Chicago Bears’ offensive line ahead of tonight’s game against the New England Patriots. According to Mark Grote of 670 the Score, Lucas Patrick will take over for Sam Mustipher at center, and there’s some other shuffling at left guard. Michael Schofield will assume the vacancy at left guard, with Cody Whitehair still on injured reserve.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Commanders Beat Packers By Targeting Their Best Defenders

Say what you want about Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke and his physical limitations, the man has endless amounts of heart. Star receiver Terry McLaurin said in the week leading up to his team's 23-21 win over the Green Bay Packers that Heinicke had something about him that can't be quantified.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Seahawks 'Confident' in WR Marquise Goodwin in Wake of DK Metcalf Injury

Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin back-flipped for joy as quarterback Geno Smith took the final kneel to secure a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. And if he could, Seattle coach Pete Carroll would likely back-flip too after the performance his team put together, one that...
SEATTLE, WA
Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

