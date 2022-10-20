ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Butcher shop in Door County issues recall for multiple meat products

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin butcher shop, the third in the past month or so, has issued a voluntary recall of its products. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Door County Custom Meats and Venison Procession issued a voluntary Class I recall for multiple meat products. These products were reportedly sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police arrest suspect involved with attempted robbery of a gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they’ve arrested the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Green Bay. Police, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, took 31-year-old Ziante Watts from the village of Bellevue into custody without incident during a traffic stop on October 6 for a probation/parole violation.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Halloween light show celebrates three years in Bellevue

Bellevue, WI (WFRV) – They flipped the switch Monday night on the 3rd Annual Halloween Light Show in Bellevue. The house along East Ridge Terrace at Woodgate Avenue also does it up big for Christmas. They have repurposed the lights for a family-friendly Halloween-themed show that runs about 20...
BELLEVUE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy