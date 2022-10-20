Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 57 in Door County reopen after structure fire closed all lanes
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update on the structure fire that closed down all lanes on WIS 57 near Jacksonport on Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic have reopened. The incident took over five hours to clear. However, no details have been...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
wearegreenbay.com
Butcher shop in Door County issues recall for multiple meat products
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin butcher shop, the third in the past month or so, has issued a voluntary recall of its products. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), Door County Custom Meats and Venison Procession issued a voluntary Class I recall for multiple meat products. These products were reportedly sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest suspect involved with attempted robbery of a gas station
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they’ve arrested the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Green Bay. Police, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, took 31-year-old Ziante Watts from the village of Bellevue into custody without incident during a traffic stop on October 6 for a probation/parole violation.
wearegreenbay.com
Field day to explore cover crop test plot in Kewaunee County
(WFRV) – Cover crops get their own test plot, thanks to a partnership between Rio Creek Feed Mill and a local farmer. They are working with Peninsula Pride to host a “Conservation Conversation” to explore some of the findings. There is a NEW DATE for the event:
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
wearegreenbay.com
Halloween light show celebrates three years in Bellevue
Bellevue, WI (WFRV) – They flipped the switch Monday night on the 3rd Annual Halloween Light Show in Bellevue. The house along East Ridge Terrace at Woodgate Avenue also does it up big for Christmas. They have repurposed the lights for a family-friendly Halloween-themed show that runs about 20...
wearegreenbay.com
Vicki Bayer & Joshua Patchak discuss the Green Bay Area School District’s upcoming referendum
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Vicki Bayer, Green Bay Area School District’s Interim Superintendent, and Joshua Patchak, Green Bay Area School District’s Chief Operations Officer. The two joined the show to discuss an upcoming referendum for district-wide school improvements. Bayer...
wearegreenbay.com
The importance of hereditary cancer screenings with Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women
(WFRV) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Today, Dr. Herb Coussons was in studio to discuss the importance of hereditary cancer screenings. This includes offering the “Empower Test” at his office. Dr. Coussons Advanced Care for Women is also having an open house “Boo Bees &...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
Comments / 0