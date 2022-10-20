Read full article on original website
Richmond University Medical Center’s 16th annual gala will be ‘A Night to Reunite’ at the Hilton Garden Inn Nov. 5
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in two years, Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC) will host its 16th annual gala, themed “A Night o Reunite,” Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn. RUMC’s previous two galas were...
More than 700 attend Staten Island health event; FDNY chief of department receives surprise honor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Diabetes, heart health, drug misuse and youth mental health were among the topics explored by more than 750 attendees at this year’s Staten Island Health & Wellness Expo, held Thursday at the Grand Oaks Country Club. The annual event, hosted by the Staten Island...
Staten Island University Hospital dazzles a crowd of 450 at an autumn ‘New Year’s Eve’ Charity Ball
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 — H-a-p-p-y N-e-w Y-e-a-r! While you might think the time to kick off a brand new year is at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, at Staten Island University Hospital’s 140th annual Charity Ball, revelers ushered in the holiday in October with the same glitz, glamour and grandeur good enough for any New Year’s Eve celebration.
All about the ‘wow’ factor, this Staten Island children’s boutique has expanded to a new location
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic devastated her sales and temporarily closed her couture childrenswear business in 2020, Christiane Torello contemplated shuttering her boutique altogether and exiting the world of high-end formalwear. But two years after surviving the most difficult season of her life, Torello has not only revived her business -- she’s moved to a bigger location and expanded upon it too.
Concerns about Staten Island Ferry customer service to be addressed at meeting Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Several Staten Island Ferry issues and community complaints will be addressed on Tuesday when a ferry manager joins a meeting of Community Board 1. The public is invited to attend the 7 p.m. meeting in the board’s office at 1 Edgewater Street. During the...
Seven-story North Shore building to be a hotel with a laundromat, adult daycare – not homeless shelter, says developer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Rumors of a transitional housing facility being built in Mariners Harbor were put to rest this week after the owner of 400 Lake Ave. shared plans with elected officials for each floor of the seven-story building. However, some residents and elected officials are still skeptical, citing...
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New York
Police made a very gruesome discovery, around 5:45 a.m. a body was found in a driveway at a home on Heberton Ave. in the Port Richmond section. The Woman's body was found in a large bin in a home's driveway in Staten Island this Friday.
NYC drought conditions improving: Staten Island removed from drought designation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Drought conditions in New York City have begun to wane as continued rainfall has quenched areas that suffered a lack of precipitation for weeks throughout the summer. Staten Island, which two weeks ago was still considered to be in a state of “moderate drought,” is...
nychealthandhospitals.org
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Earns Coveted Pathway to Excellence Designation for its Commitment to its Nurses
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County announced that it had received the prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is the first hospital in Brooklyn, and only the second facility in New York City to receive recognition. The Pathway designation is a global recognized credential that confirms NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. The Pathway to Excellence program uses a rigorous process to evaluate continuous improvement in the areas of shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being, and professional development. Further, it recognizes facilities where nurses are engaged and involved in all facets of the hospital – resulting in improved patient outcomes, better safety, higher job satisfaction, and reduced turnover. The hospital joins a group of just 201 health care organizations in the world who have earned the designation.
Mom, 26, found dead in bin on Staten Island, remembered as a ‘beautiful spirit’ with a ‘caring heart’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Along a street that doubles as a makeshift dump site for things unwanted sits a single lit candle on the doorstep of the home that once belonged to 26-year-old LaHuma Payton. Neighbors, friends and family members are mourning and sending an outpouring of love to...
Staten Island Railway running with delays Monday night
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Multiple Staten Island Railway trains will not run as normally scheduled Monday night, according to the MTA. The 6:18 p.m. train from St. George to Great Kills did not run, the agency said in an alert issued at 6:21 p.m. The 6:16 p.m. train from St. George to Tottenville instead was adjusted to make all local stops.
Youth hoops: Filipowicz family’s generous gift enabled St. Charles to purchase state-of-the-art scorer’s table
Those who knew John K. Filipowicz best were well aware it was in his blood to volunteer and give back to the community. This was especially true when his long-time parish, St. Charles in Oakwood, was concerned. Filipowicz, in fact, coached basketball at St. Charles for years, not to mention baseball at Great Kills Little League.
‘It’s very dangerous’: Residents make urgent plea for safety improvements near Farrell High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Speeding motorists and a lack of crosswalks have some Oakwood residents concerned about the safety of Farrell High School students as they walk to and from school. In recent weeks, two Oakwood residents reached out to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com to voice concerns about unsafe roadway...
Well, Mr. Mayor, you asked | From the editor
Big things don’t get done unless somebody’s thinking big. Hardly this morning’s news bulletin. On Staten Island, sometimes thinking big works. Then there’s the times it doesn’t. There’s a lot of those times. Ol’ Blue Eyes might’ve been talking about our home town when he crooned, “If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere . . . "
Hurricane Sandy: Here’s a 10-year timeline of post-storm resiliency projects
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ten years ago Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island’s shoreline, leaving damage that would take years to repair. In the years following the historic storm, the city, state and federal government created various programs to recover areas hit hardest and build infrastructure to mitigate flooding and potential damage from future storms.
Staten Island obituaries for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years where he raised three sons along with his loving wife Jean who predeceased him in 2009 after 59 years of marriage. He worked for Miles Shoe Co, in New York City, for 20 years. Many will remember Peter from Tirone’s Family Shoe in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Exclusive: Staten Island school to be part of pilot program to lock front doors of NYC public schools, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After years of advocacy by parents and elected officials, the city will launch a small pilot program to lock the front doors of public schools, and P.S. 8 in Great Kills will be one of the four schools chosen for the initial program, according to Assemblyman Michael Reilly.
Concerns over Staten Island Ferry to be topic of Community Board 1 meeting this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island Ferry management will answer questions and discuss community complaints on Tuesday, Oct. 25, during a public meeting of the Community Board 1 Waterfront Committee. During the 7 p.m. meeting in the board’s office at 1 Edgewater Street, John Garvey, a ferry manager, will...
Delays expected on these Staten Island streets next week due to paving, milling
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Expect delays and road closures on several Staten Island streets next week when the city Department of Transportation (DOT) continues daytime and nighttime paving and nighttime milling efforts in several communities. Notices to move parked cars from streets that are scheduled to be paved are...
Study finds 1 in 10 U.S. adults over 65 have dementia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new study found that nearly one in 10 of all United States adults 65 and older have dementia while an additional 22% have mild cognitive impairment. The research, led by Columbia University Irving Medical Center and published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology, included 3,500 people enrolled in the Health and Retirement Study, a long-term survey project spearheaded by the National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration.
