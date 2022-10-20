ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island University Hospital dazzles a crowd of 450 at an autumn ‘New Year’s Eve’ Charity Ball

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 — H-a-p-p-y N-e-w Y-e-a-r! While you might think the time to kick off a brand new year is at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 31, at Staten Island University Hospital’s 140th annual Charity Ball, revelers ushered in the holiday in October with the same glitz, glamour and grandeur good enough for any New Year’s Eve celebration.
The Staten Island Advance

All about the ‘wow’ factor, this Staten Island children’s boutique has expanded to a new location

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic devastated her sales and temporarily closed her couture childrenswear business in 2020, Christiane Torello contemplated shuttering her boutique altogether and exiting the world of high-end formalwear. But two years after surviving the most difficult season of her life, Torello has not only revived her business -- she’s moved to a bigger location and expanded upon it too.
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Earns Coveted Pathway to Excellence Designation for its Commitment to its Nurses

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County announced that it had received the prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is the first hospital in Brooklyn, and only the second facility in New York City to receive recognition. The Pathway designation is a global recognized credential that confirms NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. The Pathway to Excellence program uses a rigorous process to evaluate continuous improvement in the areas of shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being, and professional development. Further, it recognizes facilities where nurses are engaged and involved in all facets of the hospital – resulting in improved patient outcomes, better safety, higher job satisfaction, and reduced turnover. The hospital joins a group of just 201 health care organizations in the world who have earned the designation.
The Staten Island Advance

Youth hoops: Filipowicz family’s generous gift enabled St. Charles to purchase state-of-the-art scorer’s table

Those who knew John K. Filipowicz best were well aware it was in his blood to volunteer and give back to the community. This was especially true when his long-time parish, St. Charles in Oakwood, was concerned. Filipowicz, in fact, coached basketball at St. Charles for years, not to mention baseball at Great Kills Little League.
The Staten Island Advance

Well, Mr. Mayor, you asked | From the editor

Big things don’t get done unless somebody’s thinking big. Hardly this morning’s news bulletin. On Staten Island, sometimes thinking big works. Then there’s the times it doesn’t. There’s a lot of those times. Ol’ Blue Eyes might’ve been talking about our home town when he crooned, “If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere . . . "
The Staten Island Advance

Hurricane Sandy: Here’s a 10-year timeline of post-storm resiliency projects

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Ten years ago Hurricane Sandy ravaged Staten Island’s shoreline, leaving damage that would take years to repair. In the years following the historic storm, the city, state and federal government created various programs to recover areas hit hardest and build infrastructure to mitigate flooding and potential damage from future storms.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Frazzitta Sr., 91, was a resident of Staten Island for 53 years where he raised three sons along with his loving wife Jean who predeceased him in 2009 after 59 years of marriage. He worked for Miles Shoe Co, in New York City, for 20 years. Many will remember Peter from Tirone’s Family Shoe in Port Richmond where he assisted many with school shoe fittings. He loved his job and regular customers. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
The Staten Island Advance

Study finds 1 in 10 U.S. adults over 65 have dementia

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A new study found that nearly one in 10 of all United States adults 65 and older have dementia while an additional 22% have mild cognitive impairment. The research, led by Columbia University Irving Medical Center and published Monday in the journal JAMA Neurology, included 3,500 people enrolled in the Health and Retirement Study, a long-term survey project spearheaded by the National Institute on Aging and the Social Security Administration.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

