NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County announced that it had received the prestigious Pathway to Excellence designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County is the first hospital in Brooklyn, and only the second facility in New York City to receive recognition. The Pathway designation is a global recognized credential that confirms NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued. The Pathway to Excellence program uses a rigorous process to evaluate continuous improvement in the areas of shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being, and professional development. Further, it recognizes facilities where nurses are engaged and involved in all facets of the hospital – resulting in improved patient outcomes, better safety, higher job satisfaction, and reduced turnover. The hospital joins a group of just 201 health care organizations in the world who have earned the designation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO