Times Gazette
Greenfield Rotary giving up festival
After 35 years of sponsoring Greenfield’s summer festival, currently known as the Greene Countrie Towne Festival, the Rotary Club of Greenfield has decided to step down from the role of festival sponsor. It appears a new organization is being formed that wants to carry on the traditions of the...
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Highland County Retired Teachers’ Association will sponsor a pre-retirement information workshop for all active teachers and administrators who are planning to retire in the next five years. The workshop will be held on Wednesday, October 26, from 4:30 to 6:00 pm in the Hillsboro Elementary School Library on U.S. Route 62 South. Representatives from STRS will discuss general retirement procedures and they will also answer specific personal questions related to retirement. The workshop is free and open to all teachers and administrators.
That’s a wrap on this year's Circleville Pumpkin Show
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The “Greatest Free Show on Earth,” is wrapping up Saturday night after bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the city of Circleville for the annual pumpkin show. Local business owners shared that the Circleville Pumpkin Show, which lasts for five days every year,...
Times Gazette
McClain’s Stewart, Wilson Hometown Heroes
The Hillsboro Chapter of Modern Woodmen recently honored McClain High School graduates Joe Stewart and John Wilson as their 2022 Modern Woodmen Hometown Heroes. A dinner was held on Oct. 11 at The Alley Grille Restaurant to present the awards. Chapter coordinator and fellow McClain graduate Bev Mayo had this...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
daytonlocal.com
Holiday in Lights moves to new location
The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District announce Holiday in Lights show and 5K move to Armco Park in Warren County. The Alleen Company and Warren County Park District are thrilled to announce the Holiday in Lights show and 5K will continue and its new home is Armco Park in Warren County! The Holiday in Lights show, a local tradition now in its 33rd year, is an outdoor drive-through light display that runs from Friday, November 18th through Friday, December 30th. The Holiday in Lights 5K will be held November 19th.
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
Times Gazette
One dead in S.R. 73 crash
A Leesburg man reportedly avoided injuries in a two-vehicle crash Monday that claimed the life a Jamestown man. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 a.m. on S.R. 73 in Green Township between Murphy and Dailey roads. Preliminary investigation revealed that...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus Area
If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're on the west side, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. People love their wings, which you can dip in sauces like buffalo, teriyaki, garlic BBQ, lemon pepper, and/or sweet BBQ. They also have delicious tenders, boneless chicken, gizzards, and livers. If you have room for dessert, try some of the sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or Oreo cake.
Cincinnati CityBeat
26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries
Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
WKRC
Cincinnati-based manufacturer moving headquarters to Blue Ash
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A supply manufacturer and distributor that has roots in Cincinnati broke ground on a new building last week. Flipside Products held a short groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 18 at the site of its new headquarters, located at 4685 Osborne Boulevard. The company, which has been in Cincinnati for about 30 years, is building its new headquarters to improve its capacity for both warehousing and manufacturing.
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following town to your list.
WKRC
Fischer Homes to open 2 new Greater Cincinnati communities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Work is underway on two new communities by Fischer Homes, Greater Cincinnati’s largest homebuilder. The homebuilder will open Oaks of Eastgate in Batavia and Summerlyn Farms in Lebanon. Brian Johnson, Fischer's Cincinnati market resident, told the Courier the communities will help meet the huge demand for patio homes in the area and each offer great locations.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Hilltop residents say pets are being killed in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Hilltop neighbors say they’re having a major problem: cats winding up dead and nobody knows why. 10TV has uncovered two cases in areas near Sullivant Avenue. Lorraine Tejeda has had her pet cat since May. “He was an excellent cat, I never had any...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle large brush fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio —- Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Ross County. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. in the 12000 block of Route 50 West. Additional assistance was requested from all available fire departments. The cause of the blaze...
