Mason-Dixon Historical Park celebrates new playground

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – New playground renovations to the Mason-Dixon Historical Park were unveiled to the community on Thursday. Mason-Dixon and North elementary schools had nearly 150 students visit and enjoy the playground during a ribbon-cutting celebration.

“If you can’t have a good time watching 150 kids playing on a new playset, something’s wrong for sure,” Director of Parks and Recreation JR Petsko said. “We have these kids smiling and playing outside especially since they’ve been pent up for a couple of years and to give them a new playground is amazing.”

    Student getting ready to go down the slide at the Mason-Dixon Historical Park (WBOY – Image)
    Swing sets at the Mason-Dixon Historical Park (WBOY – Image)
    Playset at the Mason-Dixon Historical Park (WBOY – Image)
The new renovations featured two new swing sets and upgrades to the over-five-year-old playground. The project has taken multiple years to fully develop.

“These are long plans that we put together six or seven years ago, so it’s wonderful seeing it come together finally,” Petsko said.

According to Petsko, renovations and additions to the playground were made possible through the Monongalia County Parks and Trails Levy and voters.

“Once again, I’d just want to thank the voters, who approved the Parks and Trails Levy because without that, we wouldn’t have all of these new things coming to our parks today,” he said.

The playground can be enjoyed at 79 Buckeye Rd in Core, Monongalia County.

