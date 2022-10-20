ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Halloween 2022 | List of events happening in NWA and the River Valley

ARKANSAS, USA — Spooky season has made its way to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and will be celebrated officially on Monday, October 31!. According to a study by Vivint, Arkansas has one of the spookiest cities in the country. Several events such as haunted houses, trick or treats, ghost tours and trunk or treats are happening across the Natural State to celebrate Halloween.
Good news from Arkansas’s wild turkey population highlights northwest Arkansas meeting

SPRINGDALE — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at today’s monthly meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
Nearly 40 acres burned in grassfire in Gravette

GRAVETTE, Ark. — According to Benton County officials, a grass fire burned about forty acres in Gravette. The call came in around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The blaze began as a vegetation fire. A nearby business was evacuated just south of downtown Gravette on Mount Olive Road. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
Toyland event returns to the Bentonville Square

The free event will feature this season's hottest toys and dozens of vendors. It's happening on November 4 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on the Bentonville Square.
Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Early voting: What to bring to the polls

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
Rice Custom Meat Processing

History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
