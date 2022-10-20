Read full article on original website
Halloween 2022 | List of events happening in NWA and the River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Spooky season has made its way to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley and will be celebrated officially on Monday, October 31!. According to a study by Vivint, Arkansas has one of the spookiest cities in the country. Several events such as haunted houses, trick or treats, ghost tours and trunk or treats are happening across the Natural State to celebrate Halloween.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Springdale
A two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Springdale on October 24.
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Miss Springdale 1967 finally gets her crown after 55 years
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Monday afternoon, Judi Cox received her crown after 55 years—she was the only Springdale High School pageant winner who didn’t get to keep her crown. 1967 is the year Cox was originally crowned Miss Springdale. That same year, the school decided to cut...
2 Arkansas cities may be allowed the retail sale of alcohol on Sundays if passed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While Arkansas residents weigh their options on whether they will support Issue 4, which will allow the recreational use of marijuana, two Arkansas cities will be deciding on allowing the sale of alcohol on Sundays. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, both...
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
Siloam Springs FD and PD could lose nearly $1M in election
Tax dollars in Siloam Springs could be going toward different things after the midterms.
Good news from Arkansas’s wild turkey population highlights northwest Arkansas meeting
SPRINGDALE — Commissioners with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard some good news about Arkansas’s turkey population during a presentation at today’s monthly meeting held at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator Jeremy Wood gave some preliminary results of the 2022 Wild Turkey Population Survey, which indicates some of the best reproduction in parts of Arkansas since 2012.
Nearly 40 acres burned in grassfire in Gravette
GRAVETTE, Ark. — According to Benton County officials, a grass fire burned about forty acres in Gravette. The call came in around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The blaze began as a vegetation fire. A nearby business was evacuated just south of downtown Gravette on Mount Olive Road. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
Fayetteville City Council tables plan for mix-use space in downtown Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tuesday, the Fayetteville City Council met for almost five hours. Nearly three of those hours were spent discussing a letter of intent for a mix-use building. The item would authorize the mayor to sign a letter of intent to enter a public-private partnership with Reindl Properties,...
Residents in Tontitown share conerns of possible landfill expansion
TONTITOWN, Ark. — The Tontitown City Council will soon vote on a resolution expressing opposition to waste management expanding its landfill there. “In 2006 there were 250 homes and now at this point there is 3,000 homes there within a mile and a half of the landfill,” said Mark Calcagni.
Toyland event returns to the Bentonville Square
The free event will feature this season's hottest toys and dozens of vendors. It's happening on November 4 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on the Bentonville Square.
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Bentonville firm launches recruiting initiative for an apprentice who didn’t attend college
Consumer brand agency The Stable, headquartered in Minnesota with an office in Bentonville, has launched a recruiting initiative in Northwest Arkansas to reward someone who didn’t go to college with an executive apprenticeship. The “No College? No Worries.” initiative seeks candidates in Northwest Arkansas to apply. The company will...
Woman killed in 3-wheeled motorcycle crash in Stone County
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — A Utah woman was killed in a car crash around 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 22, near Cape Fair in Stone County. Susan Weidauer, 69, of Fillmore, Utah, was a passenger of a three-wheeled Can-Am Spyder Roadster motorcycle that Douglas A. Weidauer, 72, of Fillmore, Utah, was driving, according to a Missouri […]
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
Early voting: What to bring to the polls
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — The time has finally come and early voting for the midterm election starts tomorrow, October 24, 2022. Before you get ready to head to those polling sites, you want to make sure you have everything you need to vote. The Director of Elections, Jennifer Price says...
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
Rice Custom Meat Processing
History: Three years ago, Richard and Treva Rice took over Cockrums Meat Processing in Rudy, Ark., and launched Rice Custom Meat Processing. Products: Rice Custom Meat Processing offers custom processing of beef, hogs, sheep and goats. Office manager Nichole Lovejoy said about 200 animals are processed monthly, with beef and...
