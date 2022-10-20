ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Here's some of the best 'We want Houston' memes, reactions

HOUSTON — Be careful what you ask for. That is the hard lesson New York Yankees fans are learning after the Houston Astros swept their team in the American League Champion Series Sunday night. After eliminating the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, Yankees fans were seen and heard chanting...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Weather forces ALCS Game 4 delay

NEW YORK — Game 4 of the American League Championship Series was delayed due to weather. The Astros are looking to close out the Yankees on Sunday. Already up 3-0 in the series, Houston will advance to the World Series for the fourth time since 2017. MLB announced that...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Phillies fans chant 'We want Houston' after winning NLCS

HOUSTON — They’re already chanting, “We want Houston!” in Philadelphia. Still, Phillies fans may want to rethink that after the Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series Sunday night. Bryce Harper hit his fifth homer of the postseason as the Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KHOU

Astros #LevelUp in 'Gotham City'

Yankees fans hate the Astros who have dominated them this season. Now that something is rotten in the Big Apple, it's fun to bombard the Bronx Bombers.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Cristian Javier continues mastery of New York in Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — Cristian Javier continued his mastery of the New York Yankees in their home stadium Saturday, pitching 5 1/3 innings, only giving up one hit. Javier's only blemish was a double to New York's Giancarlo Stanton, but kept the Yankees off the board in 5 1/3 innings, before being lifted for Hector Neris, who got the final two outs of the sixth inning to keep the Yankees scoreless.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again

NEW YORK — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep of New York in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from the Yankees. Taking advantage...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Live updates: Astros extend lead to 5-0 over Yankees in Game 3

NEW YORK — The Houston Astros are in the Big Apple as the American League Championship Series shifts to the Bronx for Game 3 against the New York Yankees. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are 5-0 this postseason.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

