NEW YORK — Cristian Javier continued his mastery of the New York Yankees in their home stadium Saturday, pitching 5 1/3 innings, only giving up one hit. Javier's only blemish was a double to New York's Giancarlo Stanton, but kept the Yankees off the board in 5 1/3 innings, before being lifted for Hector Neris, who got the final two outs of the sixth inning to keep the Yankees scoreless.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO