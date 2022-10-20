Read full article on original website
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Here's some of the best 'We want Houston' memes, reactions
HOUSTON — Be careful what you ask for. That is the hard lesson New York Yankees fans are learning after the Houston Astros swept their team in the American League Champion Series Sunday night. After eliminating the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS, Yankees fans were seen and heard chanting...
'We want to win for him': Astros determined to give Dusty Baker Jr. his first World Series championship
“We love going out there every single day and competing for him,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “He loves this team. He loves winning." Johnnie B. Baker Jr. — he answers to Dusty — has built a lifetime of memories by bearing witness to some of baseball's significant moments.
KHOU
Astros vs. Yankees: How many teams have come back from 0-3?
It's happened only once, as Jason Bristol explains. The Red Sox did it to the Yankees in 2004.
KHOU
Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros
HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series. To try to get that...
Mad dash to find tickets to watch the Phillies take on the Astros in the World Series
The cheapest tickets on Stubhub on Monday for Game 3 were going for more than $1,000, and the prices climb from there.
KHOU
World Series schedule: Here's when and where the Astros and Phillies will play
HOUSTON — The Astros are back in the World Series for the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the last six years. They’ll take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who knocked off San Diego in five games in the National League Championship Series. The series gets underway...
KHOU
Weather forces ALCS Game 4 delay
NEW YORK — Game 4 of the American League Championship Series was delayed due to weather. The Astros are looking to close out the Yankees on Sunday. Already up 3-0 in the series, Houston will advance to the World Series for the fourth time since 2017. MLB announced that...
Phillies fans chant 'We want Houston' after winning NLCS
HOUSTON — They’re already chanting, “We want Houston!” in Philadelphia. Still, Phillies fans may want to rethink that after the Astros swept the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series Sunday night. Bryce Harper hit his fifth homer of the postseason as the Phillies...
KHOU
Framber Valdez talks to KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera about baseball, life and Houston
Framber Valdez is a big reason for the Astros success this season. He was an All-Star pitcher, along with teammate Justin Verlander, and he set the Major League record for consecutive quality starts. KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera caught up with the Astros' star pitcher for a conversation in the dugout....
KHOU
Astros #LevelUp in 'Gotham City'
Yankees fans hate the Astros who have dominated them this season. Now that something is rotten in the Big Apple, it's fun to bombard the Bronx Bombers.
KHOU
Cristian Javier continues mastery of New York in Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier continued his mastery of the New York Yankees in their home stadium Saturday, pitching 5 1/3 innings, only giving up one hit. Javier's only blemish was a double to New York's Giancarlo Stanton, but kept the Yankees off the board in 5 1/3 innings, before being lifted for Hector Neris, who got the final two outs of the sixth inning to keep the Yankees scoreless.
Rewind to 1980: Astros vs. Phillies in NLCS was one of the greatest matchups in MLB history
HOUSTON — The 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is a rematch, of sorts, of one of Major League Baseball's most exciting playoff matchups ever. The teams faced each other in the 1980 National League Championship Series which ended in heartbreak for Houston. The NLCS...
KHOU
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
NEW YORK — Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and the Houston Astros advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep of New York in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from the Yankees. Taking advantage...
Live updates: Astros extend lead to 5-0 over Yankees in Game 3
NEW YORK — The Houston Astros are in the Big Apple as the American League Championship Series shifts to the Bronx for Game 3 against the New York Yankees. The Astros lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after winning Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are 5-0 this postseason.
KHOU
Astros celebrate in clubhouse after sweeping the Yankees in ALCS
The Houston Astros are going back to the World Series for the fourth time in six years. They celebrated with champagne showers, hugs and high-fives.
Astros in World Series: The team America loves to hate just keeps winning
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are heading to the World Series for a fourth time in six seasons, a remarkable feat of staying power for a franchise in any era of baseball history, let alone one that includes a 12-team playoff gauntlet filled with potential pitfalls. Astros pitcher Lance...
Astros vs Phillies: What you need to know about the World Series match-up
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are 7-0 this postseason after finishing off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series. Alex Bregman's go-ahead single keyed a 6-5 win Sunday night. After losing the World Series last year, Houston opened as a solid favorite...
KHOU
