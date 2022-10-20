ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NBC Connecticut

Looking Back at Every Colts Starting Quarterback Since Andrew Luck

Looking back at every Colts starting quarterback since Andrew Luck originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Indianapolis Colts ran out of Luck in 2019 and have not found it since. After 13 seasons with Peyton Manning and one tanking season, Indy selected Stanford phenom Andrew Luck with the No....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Connecticut

NFL Week 7 Winners, Losers: NFC Preseason Favorites Fall Flat on Road

Week 7 winners, losers: Aaron Rodgers, Dan Campbell fall flat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Welcome to the Season of Parity. If Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season felt like it lacked star power, it’s because three of the four teams who entered Sunday with five or more wins -- the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles -- were on bye.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Connecticut

Jets Acquire Running Back James Robinson From Jaguars, Per Report

The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Connecticut

Russell Wilson Out Vs. Jets Due to Hamstring Injury

Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury,...
DENVER, CO
NBC Connecticut

What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday

What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Connecticut

Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
DENVER, CO
NBC Connecticut

Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8

Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

