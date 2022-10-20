Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Looking Back at Every Colts Starting Quarterback Since Andrew Luck
Looking back at every Colts starting quarterback since Andrew Luck originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Indianapolis Colts ran out of Luck in 2019 and have not found it since. After 13 seasons with Peyton Manning and one tanking season, Indy selected Stanford phenom Andrew Luck with the No....
NBC Connecticut
NFL Week 7 Winners, Losers: NFC Preseason Favorites Fall Flat on Road
Week 7 winners, losers: Aaron Rodgers, Dan Campbell fall flat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Welcome to the Season of Parity. If Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season felt like it lacked star power, it’s because three of the four teams who entered Sunday with five or more wins -- the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles -- were on bye.
NBC Connecticut
Jets Acquire Running Back James Robinson From Jaguars, Per Report
The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
NBC Connecticut
Watch: Giants Defense Makes Goal Line Stand Vs. Jaguars for Last-Second Win
The Giants are officially making a statement this season. The red and blue are sitting at 6-1 for the first time in 14 years after earning a tight 23-17 victory over Jacksonville during their Week 7 matchup. The last play said it all. After a nice throw from Jags QB...
NBC Connecticut
Russell Wilson Out Vs. Jets Due to Hamstring Injury
Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury,...
NBC Connecticut
Steph Curry Has Funny Response on 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey Trade
Steph has funny response to Panthers trading CMC to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Steph Curry took time to boast a little toward 49ers fans after the Warriors' 130-125 win over the Kings on Sunday at Chase Center. The Carolina Panthers have hit the rebuild button after trading...
NBC Connecticut
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday
What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
Steelers open as 10.5-point underdogs to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently 6-0, the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL and have a strong case they are the best all-around team in the league. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-5 and are one of the worst teams in the NFL. These two teams square off on Sunday and as expected, Philadelphia is a huge home favorite according to Tipico Sportsbook.
NBC Connecticut
Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
NBC Connecticut
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
Comments / 0