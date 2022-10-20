Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
Charts Suggest the U.S. Dollar Could Be Peaking, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
Credit Suisse banking on restructure revamp
New Credit Suisse chief executive Ulrich Koerner, faced with trying to turn around the beleaguered bank following multiple scandals, is set to unveil his strategic road map on Thursday. Credit Suisse already went through a major restructuring under Tidjane Thiam, its chief executive from 2015 to early 2020.
Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector
China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
Alibaba, Tencent Shares Plummet 11% Alongside China Tech Stocks as Xi Tightens Grip on Power
Shares of Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent closed down more than 11%; search company Baidu was 12% lower while food delivery firm Meituan tanked more than 14%. The moves come after Chinese President Xi Jinping paved the way for an unprecedented third term as leader and packed the Politburo standing committee with loyalists.
JPMorgan Chase Uses Advancing Black Wealth Tour to Boost Financial Literacy, Address Racial Wealth Gap
The racial wealth gap is estimated to be at least $14 trillion, up from $11 trillion in 2020. JPMorgan's Advancing Black Wealth Tour is part of a $30 billion, five-year commitment the bank made in 2020. "When we look at the Black community historically, there has been a very significant...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
Investor Fears About Xi's New Leadership Team ‘May Be Misguided'
The plunge in Chinese stocks on Monday, especially internet tech giants such as Alibaba, "may be misguided," consulting firm Teneo said in a note. New promotions to China's core leadership team are close to Chinese President Xi Jinping, and previously led "rich provinces where economic growth is still the top priority," the report said.
FTC Seeks to Hold Drizly CEO Accountable for Alleged Security Failures, Even If He Moves to Another Company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
63% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck — Including Nearly Half of Six-Figure Earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
55% of Working Americans Feel They Are Behind on Retirement Savings. Here's How to Catch Up
High inflation has prompted many workers to put retirement savings on the back burner. But you could have regrets later if you neglect this long-term goal. As it has become more difficult to stretch a dollar at the grocery store and gas pump, some Americans are pulling back on one key long-term goal: retirement savings.
CNBC's Sustainable Future Forum 2022: The Agenda
CNBC's "Sustainable Future Forum" explores the big issues and new ideas that foster not just growing businesses but a sustainable world. Taking place from 10 a.m. London time on the morning of Friday Nov. 4, 2022, this year's forum will focus on the three pillars of Future Power, Regulation and Responsibility and Industry Response.
