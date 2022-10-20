Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
SGCS hires new superintendent during special board meeting
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Smith-Green Community Schools (SGCS) announced the hiring of a new superintendent Monday night during a special board meeting. Dr. Paul Voigt will begin his tenure Jan 1, 2023 after signing a three-year contract. Dr. Voigt previously held a superintendent position at Caston School Corporation, which...
WANE-TV
Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
WANE-TV
FWCS: New projects for 2023 total over $68 million
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Monday night’s Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) board meeting, the 2023 construction budget was presented to the school board. It spans 33 individual projects that each have a construction cost of more than $150,000. The total for the entire year comes out...
WANE-TV
Build a Better Business Conference and Torch Awards set for Nov. 1
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two upcoming events in one day with the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana and SCORE are ready to help you build a better business and celebrate those already leading in the community. Learn more about the BBB and SCORE’s Build a Better Business...
WANE-TV
Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
WANE-TV
9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
WANE-TV
Dunkin’ Donuts opens on East State Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A brand-new Dunkin’ Donuts opened Monday morning on East State Boulevard. According to social media, anyone who stops by in the first week can get a medium-size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents between Oct. 24 – Oct. 30. It’s the...
WANE-TV
Nonprofit holds gala to fund dreams of young artists, entrepreneurs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gala on Saturday supports young artists and entrepreneurs through the efforts of a local nonprofit. According to the Facebook event, the first Making Dreams Come True Gala is a night of storytelling and entertainment, with dinner and drinks included. Jamal Robinson founded the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WANE-TV
YLNI Farmers Market gets set to move indoors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the YLNI Farmers Market wraps up its summer season and gets set to move to its new indoors location, market manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on October 23 to discuss the move. You can see the full interview in the video...
WANE-TV
Get tickets for holiday fundraiser at Embassy Theatre
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets are on sale now for Festival of Trees, the annual holiday fundraiser at the Embassy Theatre. The festival brings in thousands of residents from around northeast Indiana to visit a wonderland of creatively decorated trees in the lobby of the Embassy and its adjoining hotel. Proceeds from the event support the theatre, a nonprofit organization, and its year-round programming.
WNDU
Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17 in Elkhart County. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll...
WANE-TV
Farm in Decatur has fall fun for all ages
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to celebrate fall at Steele Farms, a family favorite in Decatur. The farm opened to the public for its 13th season in September, and wraps up the week before Halloween. Steele Farms has activities for all ages, including a play...
wdrb.com
Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
WANE-TV
WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
WANE-TV
New Allen County jail mirrored start of Adams County jail: Will it have the same outcome?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Allen County Jail has been a big talking point since U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty ordered the county to increase its jail capacity. In response, county commissioners have started the time-consuming process of finding a new location for a jail.
WANE-TV
Michael Steele visits PFW for Omnibus Speaker Series lecture
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) kicked off its 2022-2023 Omnibus Speaker Series Monday as Michael Steele hosted a lecture on the university’s campus. An hour-long session with PFW students began at 4:30 p.m., and while a public lecture was held at 7:30 p.m....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Dispatchers confirm a death investigation is underway at a Travel Inn in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Dispatchers confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News that a death investigation is underway at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard Sunday night. According to dispatchers, the call came in around 8:20 p.m. as an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a...
WANE-TV
Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
