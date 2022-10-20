ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

SGCS hires new superintendent during special board meeting

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Smith-Green Community Schools (SGCS) announced the hiring of a new superintendent Monday night during a special board meeting. Dr. Paul Voigt will begin his tenure Jan 1, 2023 after signing a three-year contract. Dr. Voigt previously held a superintendent position at Caston School Corporation, which...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE-TV

Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy

Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FWCS: New projects for 2023 total over $68 million

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At Monday night’s Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) board meeting, the 2023 construction budget was presented to the school board. It spans 33 individual projects that each have a construction cost of more than $150,000. The total for the entire year comes out...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Build a Better Business Conference and Torch Awards set for Nov. 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two upcoming events in one day with the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana and SCORE are ready to help you build a better business and celebrate those already leading in the community. Learn more about the BBB and SCORE’s Build a Better Business...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers give back with green initiative in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Locals can give back to nature Saturday in an annual effort to help trees grow and flourish in parks and trails throughout the area. Volunteers can do their part to help the environment with the Great Tree Canopy Comeback, an event that centers on forest regeneration near the Rivergreenway and other trails around Fort Wayne and New Haven.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

9 kids now have access to mobility with ride-on cars through Fort Wayne program

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nine children now have an innovative way to navigate mobility challenges through a program in Fort Wayne. The Fort Wayne chapter of “Go Baby Go!” is made up of occupational and physical therapists, engineers, students, and volunteers who work to provide kids with various abilities access to mobility and independence through modified ride-on toy cars, according to the website.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Dunkin’ Donuts opens on East State Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A brand-new Dunkin’ Donuts opened Monday morning on East State Boulevard. According to social media, anyone who stops by in the first week can get a medium-size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents between Oct. 24 – Oct. 30. It’s the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Nonprofit holds gala to fund dreams of young artists, entrepreneurs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A gala on Saturday supports young artists and entrepreneurs through the efforts of a local nonprofit. According to the Facebook event, the first Making Dreams Come True Gala is a night of storytelling and entertainment, with dinner and drinks included. Jamal Robinson founded the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

YLNI Farmers Market gets set to move indoors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the YLNI Farmers Market wraps up its summer season and gets set to move to its new indoors location, market manager Ashley Wagner joined First News Sunday on October 23 to discuss the move. You can see the full interview in the video...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Get tickets for holiday fundraiser at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tickets are on sale now for Festival of Trees, the annual holiday fundraiser at the Embassy Theatre. The festival brings in thousands of residents from around northeast Indiana to visit a wonderland of creatively decorated trees in the lobby of the Embassy and its adjoining hotel. Proceeds from the event support the theatre, a nonprofit organization, and its year-round programming.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Farm in Decatur has fall fun for all ages

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is the last day to celebrate fall at Steele Farms, a family favorite in Decatur. The farm opened to the public for its 13th season in September, and wraps up the week before Halloween. Steele Farms has activities for all ages, including a play...
DECATUR, IN
wdrb.com

Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Michael Steele visits PFW for Omnibus Speaker Series lecture

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) kicked off its 2022-2023 Omnibus Speaker Series Monday as Michael Steele hosted a lecture on the university’s campus. An hour-long session with PFW students began at 4:30 p.m., and while a public lecture was held at 7:30 p.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Drunk driver hits house in Waterloo; $100K in damages

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating after an alleged drunk driver crashed a car into a Waterloo home early Sunday morning. Police with the Waterloo Marshal’s Office began investigating just before 5 a.m. at a home on West Union Street, also known as US 6. Police determined a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hit the home, and an investigation was opened for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a release.
WATERLOO, IN

