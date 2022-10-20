Read full article on original website
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBeaufort, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Congaree Foundation restores Sgt. Jasper Golf Club for Ridgeland community
Ben Grandy knows every inch of the Sergeant Jasper Golf Club in Ridgeland: a course that he helped bring back from the dead. “The course needed some love and support,” Grandy said. “A group came to us and asked if we could help.” Grandy is the executive director of the Congaree Foundation, a charity associated […]
blufftontoday.com
Mayor's Memo: Hats off to Arts and Seafood Festival volunteers
What an incredible week the Town of Bluffton had: Another successful Arts and Seafood Festival is in the books, with a grand finale today. For those of you new to the area, here's a little bit about how this festival was born. What began as a one-day event in 2005 and expanded to a weekend celebration in 2006 has, since 2007, been a week-long celebration highlighting the “gems of Bluffton”: the natural beauty of this river community; its rich history; the pristine quality of the May River; the bounty of the local waterways; and cultural and artistic aspect of the community itself. It is touted as and truly is the celebration “where fine art and the bounty of the sea come together.”
wtoc.com
Final few days for this year’s Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be heading out to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro as it wraps up this weekend. But it’s not just the midway that comes to town once a year. It’s also the local elements that are a part of the community’s past or present.
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Antelope Valley Press
Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm thought his 7-iron from 195 yards had come up well short of the pin because of a long shadow across the green. Moments later, he heard the crowd react to a shot that came an inch from going in on the hardest hole at Congaree.
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry! The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region). CW will air the game starting […]
blufftontoday.com
Vaughn column: School referendum is 'A Golden Opportunity'
On Oct. 6, the Hampton County Citizens for Active Restoration (HCCAR) adopted a resolution affirming their support for the upcoming $25-million-dollar school bond referendum. The resolution adopted by HCCAR is as follows:. "WHEREAS The Hampton County School Board seeks to ask the voters of Hampton County to approve a 25-million-dollar...
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
WJCL
Woman believed to be oldest living person born on Hilton Head Island turns 104
BLUFFTON, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island woman celebrated a big milestone this week when she turned 104 years young. Family and friends threw a party for Ethel Rivers, or, Sister Rivers as she's affectionately known, Tuesday at the Bluffton Senior Center. Ms. Rivers, born in 1918, visits the...
Ron Howard honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday. During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world. “It’s ever more important […]
This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
Thousands of gallons of sewage spilled in Savannah Thursday now corrected
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday, the City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a sewage spill at 3001 Chatham Center Drive in Savannah. The spill, which flowed to a lake at Chatham Center Drive, resulted from overflow caused by a split in the 14-inch force main that serves the Chatham Parkway corridor. An estimated […]
Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
wtoc.com
Army leaders address mold in barracks on Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This year, as many Fort Stewart soldiers returned from deployment overseas, they came back to moldy rooms in their barracks. It’s been an ongoing issue on the military installation and now, Army leaders are stepping in to take a new approach to the issue.
WJCL
Police arrest 3 protesters outside missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon's home
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Landfill search for Quinton Simon's remains pauses during the weekend. Chatham County Police were called out to the home of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon Friday night and arrested three protestors. CCPD was initially called for complaints of people being disorderly. Police tell WJCL...
Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
wtoc.com
Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing near the Sunbury boat ramp in Midway after 6:00 p.m. Saturday , according to Liberty County Fire Services. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the pilot made the call for help, before landing in the marsh near the St. Catherine’s Sound.
