ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Mayor's Memo: Hats off to Arts and Seafood Festival volunteers

What an incredible week the Town of Bluffton had: Another successful Arts and Seafood Festival is in the books, with a grand finale today. For those of you new to the area, here's a little bit about how this festival was born. What began as a one-day event in 2005 and expanded to a weekend celebration in 2006 has, since 2007, been a week-long celebration highlighting the “gems of Bluffton”: the natural beauty of this river community; its rich history; the pristine quality of the May River; the bounty of the local waterways; and cultural and artistic aspect of the community itself. It is touted as and truly is the celebration “where fine art and the bounty of the sea come together.”
BLUFFTON, SC
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
Antelope Valley Press

Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Jon Rahm thought his 7-iron from 195 yards had come up well short of the pin because of a long shadow across the green. Moments later, he heard the crowd react to a shot that came an inch from going in on the hardest hole at Congaree.
RIDGELAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week goes to Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s time for a region championship showdown in the Lowcountry! The WSAV CW Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week will travel to The Nest in Beaufort for a game between the hometown Eagles (7-1, 3-0 region) and the visiting Hanahan Hawks (6-2, 2-1 region). CW will air the game starting […]
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: School referendum is 'A Golden Opportunity'

On Oct. 6, the Hampton County Citizens for Active Restoration (HCCAR) adopted a resolution affirming their support for the upcoming $25-million-dollar school bond referendum. The resolution adopted by HCCAR is as follows:. "WHEREAS The Hampton County School Board seeks to ask the voters of Hampton County to approve a 25-million-dollar...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Wynonna Judd, special guests to perform in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country music singer and songwriter, Wynonna Judd has announced The Judds: The Final Tour will be performing at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah on February 23. “It was a no brainer to add 15 more shows! In my 39 years of performing, this tour has truly been one of my favorite […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ron Howard honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday.  During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world. “It’s ever more important […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Travel Maven

This Small South Carolina Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of South Carolina, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Palmetto State? It appears that South Carolina's small towns are finally getting national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Beaufort is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Semi-truck destroyed in fire on I-95

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A semi-truck carrying a load of apples caught fire and was destroyed on I-95, Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said. Fire-rescue officials said a 911 call reporting a disabled truck was received just before 2:30 p.m. Units responding to the report saw a column of smoke from miles away. A Kenworth […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Army leaders address mold in barracks on Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This year, as many Fort Stewart soldiers returned from deployment overseas, they came back to moldy rooms in their barracks. It’s been an ongoing issue on the military installation and now, Army leaders are stepping in to take a new approach to the issue.
FORT STEWART, GA
WSAV News 3

Stars out at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Cinematic creativity celebrations kicked off Saturday evening at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 as special guests graced the red carpet. Actress Carrie Condon was honored at the festival with the Distinguished Performance Award. First seen in the Oscar-nominated film Angela’s Ashes, Condon has garnered praise for her works such as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Plane crashes near Sunbury boat ramp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plane made an emergency landing near the Sunbury boat ramp in Midway after 6:00 p.m. Saturday , according to Liberty County Fire Services. Liberty County Fire Chief Brian Darby says the pilot made the call for help, before landing in the marsh near the St. Catherine’s Sound.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy