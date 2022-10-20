What an incredible week the Town of Bluffton had: Another successful Arts and Seafood Festival is in the books, with a grand finale today. For those of you new to the area, here's a little bit about how this festival was born. What began as a one-day event in 2005 and expanded to a weekend celebration in 2006 has, since 2007, been a week-long celebration highlighting the “gems of Bluffton”: the natural beauty of this river community; its rich history; the pristine quality of the May River; the bounty of the local waterways; and cultural and artistic aspect of the community itself. It is touted as and truly is the celebration “where fine art and the bounty of the sea come together.”

