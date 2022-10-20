Read full article on original website
Fond du Lac launches “Hope on the Block” to help the local homeless
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Fond du Lac put its new initiative into action to help people experiencing homelessness. A local non-profit, Hope on the Block, opened its first resource cabinet at the public library with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The cabinet will provide necessities and comfort...
Vigil honors former Grand Chute Officer killed in line of duty in Texas
CARROLLTON, Tx. (WBAY) - A former Grand Chute Police Officer killed in the line of duty in Texas was honored Sunday with a candlelight vigil. Officer Steve Nothem was killed last week while responding to the scene of an intoxicated driving arrest. His squad was hit by another driver who also died.
INTERVIEWS: Neenah debate students win national honors
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Neenah High School seniors are keeping rare company these days. Parker Dedeker and Robert Barthell were recently honored with the National Speech & Debate Association’s Speaking and Service Award. Only one other student in the state received this honor and only 184 students nationwide, out of over 140,000 members.
Pulaski FFA fundraiser nets more than $3,000 for bonfire victims
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than $3,000 has been raised for victims of a bonfire explosion in Pulaski thanks to a fundraiser over the weekend. Pulaski FFA says Saturday’s haunted trail fundraiser was a “big success.” The organization released these totals Monday:. $344 in donations. $622...
WATCH - Pulaski haunted house fundraiser for Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
It’s the first year the Pulaski Future Farmers of America put on the event... and they hope it becomes a village staple. It might not feel like fall with 70s and sunny skies, but changes are in store next week. Person of interest in child's shooting found in Beloit.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTE: Microplastics
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Maybe you’re tired of hearing about microplastics in the environment, like scientists are going around and around in circles about the damage they cause, trying to get as much mileage out of the issue as they can. Well this might be a good year...
Parents face child care crisis as daycare centers cut back hours
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of families in the Fox Valley are scrambling to find alternative child care options after the owners of Play and Grow Learning Centers announced they’ll no longer be open on Fridays. Nearly two weeks ago, signs went up at the four Play and...
Keeping pumpkin prices steady
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A trip to the pumpkin patch is a favorite fall tradition for many families. And despite the cost of everything rising these days, one local grower decided to keep his pumpkins priced the same this year. For 2-year-old Scarlett Kettner, today was a first. “It’s your...
Barnes, Toney campaign in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With just 15 days until the election, two candidates for statewide offices were in Northeast Wisconsin on Monday. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, traveled to Green Bay to launch his “Win for Wisconsin Tour” and address some of the negative campaign ads between him and incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Menasha police investigating armed robbery, ongoing search for second suspect
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the 700 block of Third St. that happened Saturday around 1:47 a.m. The victim told police two people broke into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar. They reportedly stole several items. A fight broke...
Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
Pharmacies cutting hours
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain and staffing issues are hitting many industries in Wisconsin, including your neighborhood pharmacy. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. Pharmacists at Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay say they’re seeing consistent, high turnover with pharmaceutical technicians. They believe...
