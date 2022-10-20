Thousands of Coloradans didn’t get $750 refund checks. Here’s what to do if you’re one of them.

Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
Humana to withdraw from the employer health insurance market in Colorado
Humana, which provides health insurance to small businesses in Colorado, intends to withdraw from the Colorado employer group market within the next 18 months, Colorado Politics has learned. The company has not formally announced its withdrawal. Humana did not return inquiries from Colorado Politics. Humana announced its intention to leave...
coloradopolitics.com
Let Prop 121 cut taxes — since legislature won't
This year marks the end of my time in the Colorado Senate. During my tenure, I introduced four separate bills that would have cut state income taxes. The Democrat-controlled legislature killed each one in committee, so I took the idea straight to the people. In 2020, I partnered with Independence...
coloradopolitics.com
Tina Peters, Lynda Zamora Wilson to get refunds for unused recount money in Colorado
As it turns out, recounts weren't as expensive as first thought. The Colorado Secretary of State's office announced Monday that refunds will be issued for recounts paid for by Republican Secretary of State candidate Tina Peters and Senate District 9 GOP candidate Lynda Zamora Wilson. Peters lost her primary bid...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado to distribute $6 million to Marshall Fire victims rebuilding homes
Colorado can directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire to help with rebuilding efforts, thanks to newly granted permission from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to a news release. HUD officials are allowing Colorado to directly administer the $6 million in Community...
coloradopolitics.com
Early in-person voting begins in Colorado
Early in-person voting began in Colorado on Monday with the opening of 411 drop boxes and 121 voting centers throughout the state. Voters can find their closest drop box or voting center at GoVoteColorado.gov, in addition to the hours of operation. By Election Day on Nov. 8, there will be over 350 voting centers available to submit ballots, in addition to the 411 drop boxes currently open.
coloradopolitics.com
Prop 124 levels lopsided liquor-sales playing field
As a local liquor store owner and a craft beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 at the polls this November.
coloradopolitics.com
CRONIN & LOEVY | Predicting the whole state ballot
You may not especially want this responsibility, but if you are a Colorado registered voter, you will get to serve as “a legislator for a day.”. Just open your recently received mail-in ballot, and you will see you have some “civic homework” to do. When your homework is over, you will probably be glad you are not a full-time state legislator.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's updated water master plan draws criticism for not going far enough
Coloradans want the state’s top water planning document to mandate faster action, be more accountable, require equitable drought responses between the Front Range and Western Slope, and to specifically include the crisis on the rapidly drying Colorado River in its estimates of future water shortages. More than 1,300 individuals...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado think tanks spar over homelessness spending report
Colorado's think tanks on Friday sparred over a new report saying the cost of tackling homelessness in metro Denver is on track to cost $2 billion over three years, with critics calling the study unreliable, even intentionally misleading, and authors standing squarely behind their research, insisting it's transparent and accurate.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Politics, Denver Gazette, Colorado Springs Gazette to host forums on alcohol, 'magic mushroom' ballot measures
Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette will host a series of virtual forums next week on alcohol-related ballot measures, as well as on the proposal to legalize "magic mushrooms." The forum on Proposition 122, which seeks to regulate access to psychedelic mushrooms and decriminalize their use...
coloradopolitics.com
BRAUCHLER | Colorado’s judges are picked, and serve, in the dark
What are you doing about judges? I get that question every day after ballots arrive. It is no surprise that regular Coloradans struggle with how to cast their votes for an entire branch of government. The most challenging portion of the ballot you have received (and perhaps have already voted)...
coloradopolitics.com
BIDLACK | Fighting fires by polluting from the sky?
As the election nears and ballots have dropped here in Colorado, I’m tempted to be the 47th columnist this week to write about a particular candidate or proposition, and to tell you how you ought to vote. I’ve certainly done my share of such prognostication and pontification already, but today I want to yet again draw your attention in a different direction, to one of my favorite Colorado Politics sections, the Out West Roundup.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: More funding, more homeless — go figure
The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combating homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
coloradopolitics.com
GABEL | Sugar beet biz has been sweet to our state
It is sugar beet harvest season in Colorado and if the more scenic portions of the state are known for the Rocky Mountains, this portion of the state ought to be known for the mountains of corn silage and beets taking shape at beet dumps, factories, dairies and feedyards. In...
coloradopolitics.com
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Lawsuit alleges fire retardant drops polluted waterways
BILLINGS — An environmental group filed a lawsuit on Oct. 11 against U.S. Forest Service officials that alleges they polluted waterways during their campaigns against wildfires by inadvertently dropping large volumes of chemical flame retardant into streams. Government data released earlier this year found aircraft operated or contracted by...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: State board is right; Hitler was a socialist
Steve Durham wants children to know the truth about Hitler. The 5th Congressional District representative on the Colorado State Board of Education fought to update the state’s curriculum standards to link the Holocaust with socialism. Durham’s success ignited nationwide outrage among academics who portray Hitler as a right-wing maniac....
Comments / 0