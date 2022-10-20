ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Cal week

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Monday and discussed the Ducks' upcoming matchup against Cal. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps the UCLA blowout win

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his impressions of Oregon's blowout victory over previously unbeaten UCLA last weekend while looking towards this coming weekend's game at California. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Oregon, LSU headline Kirk Herbstreit's Week 8 college football top performers

The Oregon Ducks steadily dispel any foe standings in its way since a Week 1 loss to Georgia. That trend continued against undefeated UCLA, which fell, 35-20. With the victory, Oregon landed upon college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's list of top-performing teams and below are other teams that stood out to him. If there was one thing that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning learned over the weekend, it's that his players are committed to what the coaching staff has put in place.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team

Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Alex Austin, Damien Martinez Recognized By Pac-12

SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin and running back Damien Martinez have received weekly Pac-12 Conference honors on Monday. Austin the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Martinez has been named the Freshman of the Week. The honor is the first for both. Austin becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs

Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA

The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd

Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

247Sports

