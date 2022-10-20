Read full article on original website
Bo Nix and Alex Forsyth earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after UCLA win
Two Oregon Ducks were voted as winners of the Pac-12 Player of the Week awards handed out by the media who cover the league. Oregon starting quarterback Bo Nix and starting center Alex Forsyth received awards for their play in the team's big win over previously unbeaten UCLA. Nix was...
Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Cal week
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media on Monday and discussed the Ducks' upcoming matchup against Cal. Here is a complete transcript of Lanning's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following...
Oregon's long-term prospects at Tight End now set with latest commitment
The Oregon Ducks are loaded at the tight end position for the 2022 season. They play all four of its tight ends and sophomore Terrance Ferguson is tied for the team-lead.
2024 DB Nikko Klemm lands offer from Oregon, talks Duck win over UCLA
Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon 2024 cornerback Nikko Klemm talked about landing an offer from Oregon and the Duck win over UCLA...
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
Oregon’s resurgence may benefit one team more than any and it’s not Georgia
Oregon’s climb back into the Top 10 is good news for Georgia, but another rival could benefit even more from the Duck’s strength: USC football. A season-opening beatdown at the hands of Georgia set the Oregon Ducks back in 2022. They’ve spent the last six games taking steps forward after that big step back.
WATCH: Dan Lanning recaps the UCLA blowout win
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives his impressions of Oregon's blowout victory over previously unbeaten UCLA last weekend while looking towards this coming weekend's game at California. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory...
247Sports
Oregon, LSU headline Kirk Herbstreit's Week 8 college football top performers
The Oregon Ducks steadily dispel any foe standings in its way since a Week 1 loss to Georgia. That trend continued against undefeated UCLA, which fell, 35-20. With the victory, Oregon landed upon college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit's list of top-performing teams and below are other teams that stood out to him. If there was one thing that Oregon head coach Dan Lanning learned over the weekend, it's that his players are committed to what the coaching staff has put in place.
3 Oregon Ducks named to preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team
Three Oregon Ducks were named to the preseason all-Pac-12 women’s basketball team. For the second consecutive year, Ducks guards Te-Hina Paopao and Endyia Rogers and center Sedona Prince landed on the 15-player team, voted on by the league’s media. Oregon has had multiple players voted to the preseason all-Pac-12 team in each of the last six seasons.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Alex Austin, Damien Martinez Recognized By Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State defensive back Alex Austin and running back Damien Martinez have received weekly Pac-12 Conference honors on Monday. Austin the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and Martinez has been named the Freshman of the Week. The honor is the first for both. Austin becomes...
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Lose to Oregon, Basketball Makes AP Top 10
UCLA football's undefeated season was cut short Saturday in Eugene, while UCLA men's basketball picked up a secret scrimmage win over San Diego State.
Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs
Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
Five notable quotes from UCLA HC Chip Kelly following loss to Oregon
Former Oregon head coach and current UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with the media following No. 9 UCLA's loss to No. 10 Oregon. Here are five notable quotes from Kelly from his postgame press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and send all your Oregon news directly...
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
Look: The Scene At College GameDay Is Going Viral This Morning
College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon today for the Ducks' showdown with UCLA, and the crowd has not disappointed so far. Since Oregon is on the West Coast, that means fans and students have to be ready to start early for GameDay. In some cases, we're thinking a few may have pulled all-nighters.
Jordan James finds end zone for fourth straight game, Khamari Terrell burns redshirt
EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman running back Jordan James has made scoring touchdowns a Saturday trend. The short yardage back scored Oregon's lone rushing touchdown when he pounded in a run from two yards out for the team's third touchdown to make it 24-10 midway through the second quarter. James...
Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast
Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd
Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
