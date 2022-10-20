La Barca Restaurant and Bar Setting Up in Midway District

Oceanic Enterprises is putting final touches on La Barca Restaurant and Bar on Midway Drive . The Mexican restaurant is due to replace Banzai Bar amidst the busy retail district near the Sports Arena.

What Now San Diego spoke with Oceanic Enterprises Director of Food and Beverage, Rodrigo Contreras , about the latest concepts they’ll soon introduce to San Diego.

Oceanic Enterprises operates a wide portfolio of hotels in the West as well as a group of San Diego restaurants including Mikami Bar & Revolving Sushi in Kearny Mesa and Birdseye Rooftop Bar and Lounge in La Jolla.

Contreras saw a need for authentic Mexican seafood in the Midway district and from there, La Barca was built from scratch to bring a Baja-inspired concept to life in the area. Inside guests will find graffiti-style street art, a seafood-forward menu, and plenty of in-house entertainment.

Signature starter dishes include a traditional whole octopus seasoned in Mexican spices and a house sauce, fresh guacamole, and jumbo calamari prepared in-house and never frozen. La Barca’s seafood is delivered fresh from Baja, Ensenada, and Mazatlán.

Their taco menu will include options like Marlin, Shrimp with Chorizo, Grilled Fish, a seasonal white fish, and a traditional fried Baja-style. Other notable dishes include a Surf & Turf Burrito, a one of a kind Ribeye Aguachile, the vegan Jicama Ceviche served with housemade jicama tortillas, and La Barca’s signature loaded Molcajete bowls. At the bar, expect to find specialty cocktails and Mexican beers.

Looking to appeal to neighboring retail workers in the area, La Barca will offer daily lunch specials from 11-3pm with combo plates like fish tacos, shrimp tacos, or fish burritos served with rice and beans and a fountain drink for $12.

La Barca has partnered with the San Diego Gulls and will be your pre-game spot or post-game hangout all season. Wednesday nights will feature live entertainment, DJs, Karaoke, and even Bachata lessons.

Besides La Barca, Oceanic Enterprises will also introduce Take the Bait! next to Mikami Bar in Kearny Mesa, which will serve a similar menu of authentic Mexican seafood dishes. The hospitality group is also revamping Star Bar in the Gaslamp Quarter .

Both La Barca and Take the Bait! are expected to open in November 2022 . Stay tuned for an opening announcement by following La Barca on Instagram .

Photo: Official Take the Bait!

