Related
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
How election fraud conspiracies could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the state Capitol a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through...
Jan. 6 committee not ruling out live Trump testimony, Rep. Liz Cheney clarifies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel’s vice chair said Sunday.
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Jan. 6 sedition trial delayed after Oath Keeper leader contracts COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) — The trial of a far-right extremist group leader and four associates charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was delayed on Monday after the Oath Keepers leader tested positive for the coronavirus. Jurors were supposed to begin hearing the fourth week of...
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Donald Trump, demanding he testify
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The...
Read the Jan. 6 committee’s full subpoena to Donald Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued a subpoena to Donald Trump. The nine-member panel sent a letter to the former president’s lawyers on Friday, demanding his testimony under oath by mid-November and outlining a request for a series of corresponding documents.
Supreme Court Justice Barrett rejects appeal over Biden student debt plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration’s student debt cancellation program. Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost...
Biden administration creates tougher penalties for failing nursing homes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The worst-of-the-worst nursing homes will face tougher penalties if conditions don’t improve at their facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday. The intensified scrutiny on some nursing homes, where more than a million people are housed, comes nearly two years after COVID-19 exposed subpar care and...
U.S. Border Patrol is sending migrants to offices around the country, but no notice given
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
WATCH: Garland announces charges for plot to obstruct Huawei probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes to someone they thought could provide inside information, the Justice Department announced Monday. Watch Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement in the player...
Judge again tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — For the second time in more than a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” legislation restricting teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Wendy Berger in...
Six Republican-led states appealing dismissal of lawsuit over student loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration’s program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
WATCH: 2022 California gubernatorial debate between Gavin Newsom and Brian Dahle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s Republican candidate for governor will get his first — and only — chance to confront Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom face to face Sunday when the two meet in a debate that will be broadcast live on the radio while competing with the NFL for voters’ attention.
5 states to decide on closing slavery loopholes in voter referendums
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery — forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes. None of...
America's 'most dangerous' law? Illinois candidate warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
Orland Park Mayor and congressional candidate for Illinois’ 6th district Keith Pekau says the SAFE-T Act could create potential 'anarchy' in the state.
Border patrol agents sending migrants to false city addresses, sowing confusion
NEW YORK — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
